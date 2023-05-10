Beauty Buys: All the must-cop products for May 2023

From luxe serums to show-stopping lipstick, we’ve curated a list of the best new beauty products to add to cart in May 2023.

Beauty lovers rejoice! This month, we’ve got the best of the best lined up just for you. Our guide narrows down the must-haves of the month for you to add to your rotation.

Looking for a new serum? La Prairie’s White Caviar Pearl Infusion will give you that desired ethereal glow. Want to delve into the buzziest skincare ingredient? Rihanna is serving it up hot with Fenty Skin’s Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream. Don’t forget about sunscreen! Ole Henriksen has released its very first sunscreen — Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30.

In addition, the makeup expert MAC is offering smooth, supple skin this month with the Hyper Real Skincanvas Balm™ Moisturizing Cream. You can also glam up with Shiseido’s TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick, a gel based lipstick that glides on like a dream. We haven’t forgotten about Mother’s Day either. Looking for a gift? Head over to Aesop and pick up the Mimamori Gift Kit for a very special gift set.