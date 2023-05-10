Beauty Buys: All the must-cop products for May 2023

From luxe serums to show-stopping lipstick, we’ve curated a list of the best new beauty products to add to cart in May 2023.
Beauty lovers rejoice! This month, we’ve got the best of the best lined up just for you. Our guide narrows down the must-haves of the month for you to add to your rotation.
Looking for a new serum? La Prairie’s White Caviar Pearl Infusion will give you that desired ethereal glow. Want to delve into the buzziest skincare ingredient? Rihanna is serving it up hot with Fenty Skin’s Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream. Don’t forget about sunscreen! Ole Henriksen has released its very first sunscreen — Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30.
In addition, the makeup expert MAC is offering smooth, supple skin this month with the Hyper Real Skincanvas Balm™ Moisturizing Cream. You can also glam up with Shiseido’s TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick, a gel based lipstick that glides on like a dream. We haven’t forgotten about Mother’s Day either. Looking for a gift? Head over to Aesop and pick up the Mimamori Gift Kit for a very special gift set.
Aesop celebrates and honours parental figures with the new Mimamori Gift Kit. Mimamori is a Japanese noun referring to someone who tends to watch over and protects others. Hence, it’s the perfect gift for the upcoming Mother’s Day (14 May) and Father’s Day (18 June). The gift kit contains a body care experience that Aesop does best. Within the kit is a trio of cherished formulations: Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, an emollient-rich formulation with citrusy, woody and herbaceous notes; A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser, providing a distinctively spiced floral lather; and Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm, an aromatic source of hydration enriched with Macadamia Nut and Sweet Almond oils.
Looking for a high impact color that glides on like butter? Shiseido’s latest release is the one for you! Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick envelops the pout with the innovative Stretch-Flex Technology that contains 68% skincare ingredients including benibana oil (traditionally used in Kabuki theatre). A masterful blend of art and science, the Stretch-Flex Technology is developed to act similar to mesh-wrapping the lips comfortably — with colour becoming “second skin” sans the cracking or flaking. The new innovative lipstick is available in 20 shades for long-lasting high impact colour for you to flaunt!
Ole Henriksen forays into the realm of sunscreen and we are obsessed! The new multi-tasking Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 combines zinc oxide, enhanced Vitamin C and light-reflecting pigments that protect and illuminate your skin for that dreamy glow.
While we’re on the pursuit of glowing radiant skin, La Prairie revamps its signature Science of Light, the innovation at the heart of its White Caviar Collection. The innovation focuses on reducing discoloration and increasing the quality of reflective elements of the skin — both on the surface and deep within. The revamped White Caviar Collection re-introduces the White Caviar Pearl infusion; now powered by Lumidose and enhanced with Swiss Golden Caviar Ingredients.
MAC goes beyond makeup with its new Hyper Real range. The Hyper Real Skincanvas Balm™ Moisturizing Cream is a lightweight, fast-absorbing cream that strengthens and protects skin barrier while smoothing and soothing. Formulated with Pro-4 Power Infusion Matrix™, the moisturiser contains Japanese Peony extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and restorative ceramides to deeply nourish skin. Furthermore, the cream wears beautifully alone and underneath makeup giving you a perfectly prepped, silky base.
If you’re looking to foray into eye creams, Fenty Skin’s latest launch is a great start. The Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream is an all-rounder that’s perfect for everyone. The ultra thicc and non-greasy eye cream is formulated with peptides, caffeine and vitamins to keep theeye area bright and lifted. As the name suggests, the eye cream also contains the buzziest skin ingredient that you should be jumping on, peptides. The cream uses the moisture-binding peptide to plump skin with hydration and fills those fine lines.