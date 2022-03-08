Beauty Buys: 10 new products to purchase this March 2022

Discover the latest beauty products to add to the cart in March 2022.
Beauty enthusiasts will love what we’ve curated this month. In the skincare department, fans of Laneige, Ole Henriksen and Shiseido will appreciate these new cream moisturisers to include in their daily skincare routine. With the struggle of mask-ne on the rise, Dermalogica Clear Start’s post-breakout fix is the best spot treatment to lighten those stubborn spots. For those looking at reviving the under eyes, incorporate SK-II’s newest under-eye rollerball treatment.
Including Vitamin C in your routine is just as important as applying sunscreen due to its healing properties. Trust Caudalie’s latest Vinergetic C+ Vitamin C Energy Serum for a healthy-looking glow every day. Take care of your skin by applying South Korea’s latest skincare brand by CNP Skin Specialist Clinic called CNP Laboratory to help brighten dull skin, reduce wrinkles and increase radiance. In the makeup department, Fenty Beauty’s state-of-the-art Icon Refillable lipsticks make the perfect companion for a day-to-night look.
Check out these new products to add to the cart in March 2022:
With a hectic schedule, lack of sleep and exposure to blue light, the skin can experience fatigue through skin burnout. The best solution to providing deep moisture with a firm skin repair power is incorporating Laneige’s latest Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic in your routine. The magical cream is suitable for normal to dry skin, and repairs damaged skin while relieving inner-skin dryness. In addition, the product builds your inner skin strength before leading to any ageing issues. Start by cleansing the skin, followed by the essence toner and emulsion. Lastly, finish off the routine with the hydrating cream to lock all the moisture in.
Lipstick lovers, this is for you. Fenty Beauty’s latest creations are made for those who want to feel their best from day to night. With 7 neutrals and 3 red shades, there’s something catered to every personality. The lippies are semi-matte, creamy and vanilla-peach scented. The incredible formula is infused with hyaluronic acid for a hydrating plumping effect, conditioned with vitamins C & E and amino-acid technology for a plush texture. The best part? The lipsticks are refillable so that you can reuse the beautifully-designed rose gold case every day.
Bid goodbye to stubborn spots as Dermalogica Clear Start’s Post-Breakout Fix comes to the rescue. Formulated with carob seed extract, squalane, hexylresorcinol and salicylic acid, this spot treatment speeds up the healing process so that you won’t have to worry about post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation ever again. It helps fade and lighten stubborn spots while gently exfoliating and evening out the skin. Apply it day and night by ending the routine with a moisturiser. Our favourite is the Dermalogica Clear Start’s Cooling Aqua Jelly.
It’s time to show some TLC to your under eyes. Thanks to the brand’s first advanced eye serum, the GenOptics Under Eye Circle is formulated with SK-II’s iconic PITERA technology, advanced GenOptics Aura Technology, and GenOptics Under Eye Dual Complex. Take care of your skin by introducing the ceramic rollerball applicator into your routine as it reduces dullness and promotes a brighter skin layer for a smooth, hydrating and plump effect. Plus, the product helps improve blood circulation by cooling down the skin as you spread in a circular motion.
Strengthen your skin barrier with Ole Henriksen’s newest Strength Trainer Peptide Boost moisturiser. The potent concoction of 8 amino acids, 8 peptides, 3 ceramides, and vegan collagen boosts resiliency, strengthens, binds moisture and increases hydration. Specially formulated for all skin types, this tried-and-true product cools the skin and offers deep hydration with every application. Don’t be alarmed by the thickness of the cream, as it will turn into a gel-like consistency once applied to the skin for a more hydrating feel.
Known for its gender-neutral Vinergetic C+ range, Caudalie’s cult favourite Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask blew up on TikTok for its cleansing impurities on the skin. Adding to the collection is the latest Vinergetic C+ Vitamin C Energy Serum. The product restores energy while leaving a healthy glow to any fatigue skin. This super-light serum is infused with vitamin c, natural hyaluronic acid and grapeseed polyphenols to plump and brighten the skin. It’s best to apply this serum twice a day to experience positive results. Pair this lightweight serum with the 3-in-1 Vitamin C Energy Moisturiser to hydrate while protecting the skin against pollution.
Looking for a body wash that’s rejuvenating yet anti-bacterial? Check out Shokubutsu’s newest addition: the all-new Natural Protection Body Wash. Gentle to the skin and suitable for all skin types, the latest range is formulated with 100% organic shiso oil, plant prebiotic and plant glycerin to help revive skin cells, cultivate the skin’s healthy microbes while keeping the skin moisturised. There are three variants that offer different benefits: Complete Care (with eucalyptus), Refresh & Go (with tea tree), Energise (with yuzu) and lastly, Aqua Cool (with peppermint and menthol). With the natural anti-bacterial ingredients, the body wash helps protect your loved ones against 99.9% germs while offering a boost of nourishment for supple skin.
Shokubutsu Fresh Body Wash and Natural Protection Body Wash ranges are now available at selected supermarkets, hypermarkets and pharmacies.
The Face Shop has launched a new product — The CNP Laboratory created by famed dermatologist Dr. Lee Dong Won from renowned CNP Skin Specialist Clinic in Korea. The CNP Laboratory’s Propolis line is infused with propolis obtained from beehives. It contains powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits, with anti-ageing properties while soothing sensitive skin. Some of the key highlights from the range include the Propolis Amino Cleanser, Propolis Treatment Ampule Essence, and Propolis Essential Eye Cream — all of which are proven effective to brighten dull skin, reduce wrinkles and increase radiance.
(written by Martin Teo)
Did you know that men’s skin starts to age 10 times earlier than women’s? Shiseido invites you to start caring for your skin with the new Total Revitalizer Cream N, a high performance anti-ageing cream that improves the five major signs of skin ageing — wrinkles, sagging, dullness, roughness and loss of firmness. Deeply hydrated for 48 hours, the cream leaves a non-sticky texture with fast absorption. Enhanced with Rice Bran Technology and Cornflower Extract, the skincare works not the skin comprehensively to improve its barrier function, turnover and structural support; promoting its energy overall. The new Total Revitalizer range also comes with the Total Revitalizer Light Fluid and Total Revitalizer Eye.
(written by Martin Teo)
Decorté continues to harness the benefits of its groundbreaking Liposome Technology developed since 1984 with the latest Liposome Advanced Repair Serum. The latest product is an extension to its world-famous Moisture Liposome, Japan’s first skincare with Liposome Technology introduced in 1992.
The new anti-ageing liposome skincare Liposome Advanced Repair Serum also unveils a new microcapsule — multilamellar bio-liposome. With just one pump of serum, one trillion microcapsules are released in higher concentrations in every use compared to existing liposome products.
Upon application, the lightweight serum is immediately absorbed and envelopes the skin with a sensational experience. It provides instant moisture and finds improved texture within three days. Suitable for both women and men — as well as for all skin types — the Liposome Advanced Repair Serum is the first thing to use after cleansing. And speaking from experience, the results are truly visible days after use.
(written by Martin Teo)