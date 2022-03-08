Beauty Buys: 10 new products to purchase this March 2022

Discover the latest beauty products to add to the cart in March 2022.

Beauty enthusiasts will love what we’ve curated this month. In the skincare department, fans of Laneige, Ole Henriksen and Shiseido will appreciate these new cream moisturisers to include in their daily skincare routine. With the struggle of mask-ne on the rise, Dermalogica Clear Start’s post-breakout fix is the best spot treatment to lighten those stubborn spots. For those looking at reviving the under eyes, incorporate SK-II’s newest under-eye rollerball treatment.

Including Vitamin C in your routine is just as important as applying sunscreen due to its healing properties. Trust Caudalie’s latest Vinergetic C+ Vitamin C Energy Serum for a healthy-looking glow every day. Take care of your skin by applying South Korea’s latest skincare brand by CNP Skin Specialist Clinic called CNP Laboratory to help brighten dull skin, reduce wrinkles and increase radiance. In the makeup department, Fenty Beauty’s state-of-the-art Icon Refillable lipsticks make the perfect companion for a day-to-night look.

Check out these new products to add to the cart in March 2022:

