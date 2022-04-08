Beauty Buys: 7 new beauty products to try in April 2022

Stay in the know about the new beauty products we’re entirely in love with throughout April 2022.
This month’s beauty launches are coming in strong with the latest skincare products and fragrances. For those looking at rejuvenating those tired eyes, incorporate Dermalogica’s latest Awaken Peptide Eye Gel in your skincare routine. If your partner or best friend is into scented blooms, consider adding Frederic Malle’s latest Rose Tonnerre fragrance and Laneige’s limited-edition Cherry Blossom products to the cart. Unwind, refresh and hydrate the skin with Dr Jart+’s newest releases: Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask and PHA Exfoliating Serum. Ideal for those on-the-go, ONE:SIZE’s Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray is here to stay. Show some TLC to your tresses with Guerlain’s Scalp & Hair Oil-in-serum. We recommend the serum for its strengthening and smoothing benefits. Interested to know more? Check out what’s buzzing this month.
Discover what new beauty products that are on our radar in April 2022:
It’s time to brighten those tired eyes with Dermalogica’s latest Awaken Peptide Eye Gel. Formulated by tetrapeptides, caffeine and rosemary leaf extract, the eye gel boosts hydration while firming and smoothing the delicate skin around the eyes. Due to the key ingredients, the product also helps minimise fine lines while reducing eye bags. Squeeze a pea-size amount and gently dab the gel under the eye area. For better results, massage the area with an eye-roller after each application.
There’s a new fragrance in town: Frederic Malle’s Rose Tonnerre is sophisticated, sweet, and fresh. A few spritzes of this summer-ready scent, and you will be enveloped in combined whiffs of rose, vetiver, patchouli and castoreum. Ideal for a day-to-night affair, trust the Rose Tonnerre to be your companion for any occasion.
Bid goodbye to clogged pores with Dr Jart’s Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask. Powered by PHA, green mud and sea salt, the mud mask is ideal for those dealing with oily skin, enlarged pores, bumpy skin and experiencing blackheads/whiteheads. This easy-to-use mud mask leaves your skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Start by cleansing and toning the skin before applying the mask. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes, and rinse any residue off.
Elevate your skincare routine by adding Dr Jart’s Pore-remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum. Formulated with PHA, panthenol and macadamia seed oil, two pumps are all you need to gently exfoliate the skin for a smooth texture. In addition, the serum helps strengthen the skin barrier while leaving the skin super moisturised.
Pamper your tresses with Guerlain’s newest Scalp & Hair Youth Oil-in-Serum. With honey as a key ingredient, the serum is also powered by Dynamic BlackBee Repair technology identified by Guerlain Research. After each application, the serum penetrates the scalp by strengthening the hair from the roots for a radiant glow. Plus, the sweet honey scent is heavenly. Apply one to two drops directly on the scalp (depending on the length of the hair) and massage it gently and evenly from the roots to the tips.
Spring is here, and to celebrate its arrival, Laneige releases its latest Hello Blossom! Collection. The new drop features two cult products — Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask — in a limited-edition cherry blossom scent. The tried-and-true Water Sleeping Mask is great for strengthening the skin barrier while you’re asleep to help boost a brighter and clearer complexion. The Hello Blossom! Lip Sleeping Mask is a crowd’s favourite, thanks to the Moisture Wrap and Vitamin C-rich Berry Mix Complex that keeps your lips hydrated throughout the night.
Inspired by laser therapy, the Skin-Unify cream provides an immediate unifying effect due to its optical soft-focus agents for a smooth and hydrating texture. Thanks to the triple action core formula (laser, peek and medical strobing), the cream is perfect for those wanting to restore a cheerful complexion while reducing any dark spots. Apply the product twice a day to the entire face, neck and décolleté for excellent results.
For those who dream of long-lasting makeup, consider adding ONE:SIZE’s Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray to the cart. It’s waterproof, transfer-proof and offers a 16-hour mattifying performance. Due to the green tea extract and witch hazel, the spray formula also helps tighten pores while leaving a nebulous flawless finish—the heavenly whiffs of green tea, cucumber, citrus and melon smell divine with every spray. Before every application, shake the bottle and hold the product 10 – 12 inches away for even distribution. You won’t have to worry about smudging or smearing under a face mask.