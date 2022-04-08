Beauty Buys: 7 new beauty products to try in April 2022

Stay in the know about the new beauty products we’re entirely in love with throughout April 2022.

This month’s beauty launches are coming in strong with the latest skincare products and fragrances. For those looking at rejuvenating those tired eyes, incorporate Dermalogica’s latest Awaken Peptide Eye Gel in your skincare routine. If your partner or best friend is into scented blooms, consider adding Frederic Malle’s latest Rose Tonnerre fragrance and Laneige’s limited-edition Cherry Blossom products to the cart. Unwind, refresh and hydrate the skin with Dr Jart+’s newest releases: Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask and PHA Exfoliating Serum. Ideal for those on-the-go, ONE:SIZE’s Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray is here to stay. Show some TLC to your tresses with Guerlain’s Scalp & Hair Oil-in-serum. We recommend the serum for its strengthening and smoothing benefits. Interested to know more? Check out what’s buzzing this month.

Discover what new beauty products that are on our radar in April 2022:

Hero image credit: Frederic Malle; Featured image credit: Dr Jart+