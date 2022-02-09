Beauty Buys: 7 new beauty products to try this February 2022

Discover the latest beauty products to add to the cart in February 2022.
From skincare to makeup, we’re focusing on the latest beauty products that will elevate your everyday routine. Get ready to fall in love with Supergoop!’s latest Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 and Dr. Dennis Gross’ Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle cream. If you’re experiencing dryness and redness, try out Kiehl’s Retinol Micro-Dose Serum for its incredible healing powers. Go ahead and glam up your makeup routine by including Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighter, Patrick Ta’s Major Glow Body Oil and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ lip liner range.
On the hunt for the ideal signature scent? Look no further; Burberry Her will win you over with its sweet floral aroma. Interested to know more? Scroll down and find out what our top picks are this month.
Here is a list of the best beauty products to try throughout February 2022:
Hero image credit: Supergoop!; featured image credit: Burberry.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Thanks to Supergoop!’s latest creation, incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine is now easier than ever. Founder Holly Thaggard unveiled its first Vitamin C and sunscreen formulation by introducing the Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40. Ideal for those on-the-move, this 30ml serum helps brighten while protecting the skin from UV and blue light. It also evens out the skin by toning down dark spots and dullness. It’s the best of both worlds.
If you’re searching for the ideal cream that boosts hydration while repairing the moisture barrier, trust Dr Dennis Gross to come to the rescue. If you’re familiar with the Phyto-Retinol Blend range, then you’re going to want to add this Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream to your skincare routine. Formulated with retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan and ferulic acid, this moisturiser will transform your skin with a healthy glow. Be sure to apply this product after cleansing by massaging the product into the skin twice a day. We suggest applying this product after the cult-favourite skincare peel and serum.
These tried-and-true lip liners are a heavenly match with the newest Matte and Satin Lipstick range. With 18 shades to choose from, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liners give a velvet-matte finish that glides effortlessly on the lips. Thanks to the new formula, the latest Matte and Satin lipsticks are pigmented and non-drying which goes hand-in-hand with the coveted lip liners. Start by lining the lips to create the desired shape and fill in the entire lip with the chosen liner. Next, blend the lip liner with your desired lipstick shade from the Matte and Satin range for a bolder look. For a fuller-looking effect, select a lip liner that’s in a deeper shade than your lipstick colour.
If you love Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt highlighters, then you’re going to adore that it now comes in liquid form. Formulated with clary sage extract and coated microfine pearls, the Liquid Killawatt is light, smooth and buildable. Available in five – Sidechick, Vintage Velour, Hu$stla baby 2.0 and Butta Brownie – shades, apply the product to the nose and cheekbones for a long-lasting beautiful glow.
The latest Burberry’ Her Eau de Toilette fragrance is here to stay. A whiff of this peony scent with green pear notes will transport you to a whimsical garden filled with lush greenery and beautiful blooms. In addition, the heavenly scent is enhanced with honeysuckle and rose with a woody base.
Kiehl’s latest Retinol Micro-Dose Serum deliver anti-ageing benefits while improving firmness to the skin. Thanks to the retinol micro-dose, the serum also minimises side effects such as dryness, visible redness and peeling. All you need is a single pump to experience the incredible benefits. Be sure to apply moisturiser and sunscreen to achieve the best results.
Are you ready to shine? Makeup artist Patrick Ta’s eponymous brand has finally landed on Malaysian shores. Famed for his beautiful makeup range, the Major Glow Body Oil definitely deserves a spot in your skincare drawer. Created to offer an illuminated glow, the body oil is formulated with olive oil, squalane and vitamin C to moisturise, smooth and boost a youthful appearance. A few spritzes are all you need to experience the light notes of jasmine, white musk and saffron after every application.