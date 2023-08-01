Beauty Buys: 10 products worth adding to your beauty arsenal this August 2023

For Beauty Buys this August, we’ve rounded up the best of beauty for you to incorporate into your beauty arsenal.
If you’re looking out for new products to add to your routine this season, we have a roundup just for you! To hydrate and protect the skin, consider Fleur’s Golden Cream or Chuck’s Get Set. For the skincare mavens, Sunday Riley‘s Good Genes and Augustinus Bader’s The Retinol Serum are definitely the ones to cop!
Worried about the lines around your eyes? Drunk Elephant’s new A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is formulated with retinol to keep crows feet at bay while the much anticipated Sol de Janeiro does not disappoint with the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. For the mane, Mare‘s More Is More Serum is the perfect multi-purpose serum to introduce to your haircare routine. Makeup lovers can opt for the Hermès Plein Air H Trio Iridescent Mineral Powder and Dior Couture Cushions which are worth the splurge.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Fleur’s Golden Cream
- Chuck's Get Set
- Sunday Riley Good Genes
- Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
- Mare More Is More Hair Serum
- Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum
- Hermès Plein Air H Trio Iridescent Mineral Powder
- Dior Beauty Couture Cushions
- Celine Haute Parfumerie Bar Soap
1 /10
A recent addition to our skincare rolodex, Fleur’s Golden Essence Rejuvenating Glow Cream is an under-appreciated treasure. The cloud-like cream contains a powerhouse lineup of star lily, hyaluronic acid and 24-karat gold to brighten, firm and hydrate skin. The cream melts into the skin forming a protective layer against environmental aggressors.
2 /10
Malaysia’s most IG-worthy skincare brand, Chuck’s, drops its latest addition to the beauty line-up – Get Set. The brand’s latest drop defies the current 12-step skincare wave by releasing a serum-infused moisturiser. The hybrid moisturiser features the brand’s most famed ingredient, Kale Extract, to deeply hydrate skin while PHA and HyalOcta Complex exfoliates and lifts the face. This is definitely for the ones that practise less is more!
3 /10
Sunday Riley’s famous Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment needs no introduction. If you’re looking for an all-round powerhouse of an elixir, this is it. While some may be wary when they read the word “acid”, Good Genes is as gentle as it is effective. The star ingredient lactic acid exfoliates and clarifies the skin while arnica and prickly pear extract soothes any irritation that may occur. Our rating? Tens across the board.
For the skincare savvy, finding a high dose retinol without a prescription can be a pain. Augustinus Bader is the stuff of legends for a reason. The brand’s all-new The Retinol Serum is a game changer. Powered by the brand’s TFC8® and pure retinol, the lightweight serum delivers all the results of retinol sans the irritation and redness.
The cult beauty brand, Sol de Janeiro, finally reaches Malaysian shores and we can’t get enough! The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is an Instagram vanity staple but it’s not all for the aesthetics. The firming body cream is super-charged with Guaraná extract, Cupuaçu Butter and Brazil nut oil that work in tandem to smooth, tighten and moisturise skin. An added bonus, the body cream is scented with the brand’s icnonic Cheirosa 62 fragrance featuring notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.
We often have an arsenal of face serums to target every possible skin concern we might be facing but many of us tend to forget our manes. If you’re looking to give your hair a little more TLC, Mare’s More Is More Hair Serum is a good place to start. Infused with a blend of nine natural plant oils and Ashwagandha oil, the serum repairs, smooths and conditions the hair to prevent any split ends and breakage.
Mare is now available in stores at Isetan Suria KLCC.
We’ve all heard about the benefits of retinol for the face and that the ingredient is not supposed to be applied around the eye area. Till now! Right off the heels of its ceramide-packed eye cream, Drunk Elephant launches the A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum – a 0.1% vegan retinol eye serum to smooth, de-puff and minimise the look of fine lines. Yes, you read that right! On top of the retinol, the groundbreaking serum contains 3% caffeine and copper peptides that not only de-puffs but also stimulates collagen.
8 /10
If you’re looking for something that will imbue you with an ethereal glow then look no further! Hermès Beauty introduces the all-new Hermès Plein Air H Iridescent Mineral Powder. Inspired by the earth and sun, the illuminating powder’s pearlescent formula melts into skin to create an effortless radiance. Apply to the high points of the face for that sunlit glimmer.
Available at Hermès Pavilion Kuala Lumpur & Parkson Hermès counters.
9 /10
Dior Beauty expands its foundation line with the Dior Forever Cushion and Dior Forever Skin Glow Cushion. Housed in a couture case, the high-end cushion foundations are formulated with floral extracts to ensure 24-hour freshness with two finishes — no-transfer matte and hydrating glow. The cushion foundations are customisable and sustainable, allowing you to select from two editions. They are Embroidered Cannage and Vinyle Cannage. You can also clip on a refillable shade in the chosen finish.
Available in stores at Dior Beauty boutiques from 3 August.
10 /10
Created by Hedi Slimane in 2019, Cèline Haute Parfumerie expands with a new bath and body line starting with a new Cèline Perfume Soap. The bath & body line honours the traditional art of perfumery by reviving the art of scented soap. Composed of 96% natural ingredients, the soaps are enriched with sweet almond oil and vegetable glycerin to gently cleanse and nourish skin. The bar soaps (100g) come in a set of three and will be available in four of the Cèline’s most iconic fragrances — La Parade, La Peau Nue, Eau de Californie and Reptile.
Celine Perfume Soap will be available at Celine boutiques from 25 August.