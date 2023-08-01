Beauty Buys: 10 products worth adding to your beauty arsenal this August 2023

For Beauty Buys this August, we’ve rounded up the best of beauty for you to incorporate into your beauty arsenal.

If you’re looking out for new products to add to your routine this season, we have a roundup just for you! To hydrate and protect the skin, consider Fleur’s Golden Cream or Chuck’s Get Set. For the skincare mavens, Sunday Riley‘s Good Genes and Augustinus Bader’s The Retinol Serum are definitely the ones to cop!

Worried about the lines around your eyes? Drunk Elephant’s new A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum is formulated with retinol to keep crows feet at bay while the much anticipated Sol de Janeiro does not disappoint with the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. For the mane, Mare‘s More Is More Serum is the perfect multi-purpose serum to introduce to your haircare routine. Makeup lovers can opt for the Hermès Plein Air H Trio Iridescent Mineral Powder and Dior Couture Cushions which are worth the splurge.