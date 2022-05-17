Beauty Buys: 6 new beauty products that made it on our radar in May 2022

From sunscreen to toothpaste tabs, discover which new beauty product will be made to the best-loved list in May 2022.

Beauty lovers are in for a treat this month. Our curated guide includes tried-and-true beauty favourites ranging from sunscreen to moisturiser and makeup palettes. It’s time to give your locks major TLC with Olaplex’s latest Nourishing Hair Serum. Protect the skin in the sun with Japanese sun care brand, Anessa’s smooth and silky Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk. If you’re planning to save space in your toiletries bag with travelling back on the agenda, consider adding Lush’s toothpaste tabs. Check out Clinique’s Moisture Surge Hydro-Infused lotion and Clarins’ Extra-Firming Day and Night Cream to achieve that plump and glowing skin. With concerts back in full swing in 2022, elevate your best makeup looks with the help of Norvina’s electrifying high-pigmented shades. Trust us; you definitely want to add these coveted products to the cart.

Discover our favourite beauty product in May 2022:

