Here are the best LED light therapy devices for an efficient at-home spa session

Are you looking for ways to rejuvenate the skin?

These days, practising self-care at home consists of simple pleasures such as taking a long bath, going for a walk, reading a good book, and completing your skincare routine before bed. Over the years, at-home skincare routines are now elevated thanks to the fancy yet handy tools – beauty roller, gua sha, facial roller and microneedling – to keep on your dresser. This time we’re highlighting LED light therapy devices due to their popularity over the years.

What are the benefits of LED light therapy? As stated by Real Simple, “LED masks are programmed to emit light in a certain colour, which corresponds to its respective wavelength within the visible light spectrum. These gadgets target different depths of the skin, where the light is then absorbed by skin receptors.” Ideal for treating various skin concerns, LED masks are great for combating wrinkles, preventing breakouts, plumping the skin and reducing inflammation. If you’re curious, LED light is completely safe on the skin when used within the designated time, several times a week. The best part? It is painless and effective.

We have curated a guide of the best LED masks in the market right now that are well-received by skin enthusiasts. and available for purchase in Malaysia. Get ready to elevate your skincare routine with these LED light therapy face and body masks.

Check out our top 5 best LED light therapy devices:

Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro

Adored by celebrities and skincare enthusiasts, Dr Dennis Gross has created some of the best skin care products in the industry. We’re sure you’ve heard of the cult favourite Alpha Beta Peels and the latest Advanced Retinol + Ferulic range. The FDA-cleared SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Mask offers professional light therapy without leaving your abode. The LED mask also helps to improve skin density, smoothen wrinkles, clear acne and diminish discolouration for a younger-looking complexion.

After cleansing, start by placing the mask over the face before selecting your desired treatment. There are three treatment modes: red light anti-ageing, blue light acne-fighting and a combination of red and blue light mode. The device comes with an adjustable silicone strap to ensure the device sits comfortably on the face during the treatment. Three minutes are all you need to experience the incredible healing benefits. Once you’re done, exfoliate the skin with the coveted Alpha Beta Daily Peel and followed by a moisturiser.

Shop here

Shop the FaceWare bundle

Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite Bodyware Pro

Like the Spectralite Faceware Pro, the Spectralite Bodyware Pro prevents acne and ageing while focusing on your arms, legs, chest, back and neck. Due to its flexible panel, the device can be shaped to treat the targeted areas with ease. The soft silicone under the panel makes it safe to attach the device comfortably on the skin. Start by placing the body panel on clean, dry skin and moulding the machine. Pick between the red anti-ageing mode, blue acne-fighting mode and the combined red + blue light setting of three minutes.

Take a closer look, and you will notice a 14-minute mode that helps with pain relief through the anti-flammatory red lights. It is also suitable for muscle aches and joint pains while reducing inflammation with the combination of red and blue lights. Once the treatment is done, the device will shut down automatically.

Shop here

Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++

Hailing from Singapore, Skin Inc‘s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ is the best gadget to own at home. Ideal for all skin types, the skin device includes five benefits: Revive, Glow, Soothe, Optimise and V-sculpt. Inspired by NASA technology, this gadget reduces the appearance of fine lines and fading dark spots thanks to chromotherapy using five different LED light wavelengths.

For those suffering from mask-ne, we suggest picking the Smooth function by shining the light over the blemish. This treatment also minimises the appearance of pores and kills acne-causing bacteria. For a more youthful glow, trust the Revive treatment to reduce fine lines, while the Glow treatment boosts a brighter complexion by minimising dark spots. The dual light therapy combines orange and purple LEDs to help reduce dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. According to reviews, users of the device feel that their skin is rehydrated and more radiant with fewer visible fine lines.

Shop here

Foreo UFO 2 Professional Skincare Infusion

Foreo is no stranger to the beauty community. Known for its incredible range of smart skincare gadgets, it’s the Foreo UFO currently on our radar. Designed to leave a healthy, radiant glow after every use, the Foreo UFO features instant warming to impart active mask ingredients to below the skin’s surface. There are three functions: Thermo-therapy, Cryo-therapy and T-Sonic Power. The device helps shrink pores and reduce puffiness while preventing any signs of ageing. Not only that, the signature T-Sonic Power targets tension points by relaxing the facial and neck muscle for that all-around spa experience. Store it by your nightstand and wake up with firmer and youthful skin.

Shop here

Shop on Zalora

The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Crafted from soft, medical-grade silicone, the mask plumps and lifts complexion while brightening the skin, offering beneficial results. In addition, the device helps improve uneven skin tone, boosts blood flow and builds collagen. The red light offers an excellent treatment to balance the complexion, encourage healing, calm redness, and even the skin. In contrast, the near-infrared light combines with the red light mode to decrease pain and reduce inflammation. If you’re experiencing a hectic week, cool down with the near-infrared function as it helps promote relaxation and reduce stress. For a desirable outcome, pamper the skin for a minimum of 3 to 5 days a week for 10 minutes. Be sure to cleanse the skin and apply a hydrating serum before securing the LED mask.

Shop here

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & Featured image credit: Dr Dennis Gross