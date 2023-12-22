Make an irresistible impression with these luxury perfumes

Finding your signature scent is a powerful way to build your personality. Fragrances today are an expression of individuality, along with smelling good and enhancing personal grooming. Carefully choosing perfumes can lend you a touch of sophistication and help leave a lasting impression on those around you. We’ve picked some premium and luxury brand perfumes that are sure to entice you and others.
Before you expand your fragrance wardrobe with these opulent scents, here are some points to consider.
Types of popular fragrances
Eau de Parfum (EDP): Containing 10 to 20 per cent of essential oil, this perfume is a powerful concoction whose fragrance lasts up to eight hours.
Eau de Toilette (EDT): Lighter than EDP, this perfume contains between 5 and 15 per cent essential oil. The scent lasts around four to seven hours.
A guide to choosing the best perfume for you
Perfumes are essential accessories that shape your perceived personality. Thus, choosing the right scent can evoke memories, uplift moods and create a sense of identity. They also contribute to your overall well-being and confidence as well.
Here are some concepts to learn while picking the best perfumes in Malaysia:
The olfactory pyramid: Perfumiers use this concept to create the right balance of fragrances in any perfume. It classifies fragrance notes into three categories: top, heart and base notes.
These notes are recognised by how fast they fade. Top notes dwindle quickly while base notes tend to stay longer. Each perfume is created with a blend of these notes, and you can pick your preferred scent with the help of these notes.
Top notes: This is the first scent you’re likely to get when you smell a perfume. Likely to last for only about five to 15 minutes, some common top notes are lemon, orange, ginger, mint, pink pepper, blackcurrant and bergamot.
Heart notes: Heart notes exude their fragrance once the top notes wear off. Considered the soul of the perfume, they dominate the majority of the fragrance of a scent. Jasmine, violet, rose and ylang-ylang are some of the most common heart notes. They last for about 20 to 60 minutes.
Base notes: These scents gradually appear, staying on from several hours to even days. Vanilla, musk, patchouli, sandalwood, cedarwood and amber are some common base notes. They add depth to the fragrance and help to build the foundation of a perfume.
Year-round wear and season-specific fragrances: Certain fragrance notes work best only at specific temperatures. So much so that when the temperature changes, the scent gets altered. Therefore, determining which notes are perfect for spring-summer or autumn-winter is crucial.
Occasion: Additionally, you should pick a perfect perfume based on where you plan to wear it — whether it’s for a date night, formal occasions or everyday daytime use.
Here are some of the best premium and luxury brand perfumes in Malaysia
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum
- Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
- Hermès Concentre D'Orange Verte Eau De Toilette
- Tom Ford Ombre Leather Eau de Parfum
- Versace Men Pour Homme Eau de Toilette
- Gucci Bamboo Eau De Parfum For Her
- GUESS Women Seductive Eau De Toilette Spray
- Calvin Klein One Unisex Eau De Toilette
- Paco Rabanne Invictus Eau De Toilette
Uplift your spirits with the fruity and floral notes of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell, a great choice for summer. Crafted for women, this daytime fragrance is made with a blend of fresh-cut peonies and Italian pine warmed by the afternoon sun.
The perfume includes top notes of citrus and Brazilian purple passion fruit. The sweet scent of Shangri-la peonies from Tibet forms the heart of the perfume. Adding to the charm are the unique scents of Madagascan vanilla orchids and Italian pine.
You can shop for this scent that comes in a new aesthetic bottle and contains a concentrated and pure version of the fragrance.
Image credit: Shopee
This Yves Saint Laurent fragrance has a free-spirited and floral scent. The bold scent is perfect for women on the move and those who always want to smell good all day long.
The essence of lavender from France forms the top note of this perfume. This is combined with the sensuality of Moroccan orange blossom, musk accord and vanilla. Cedar and ambergris are some of the other notes that make this fragrance.
Image credit: Sephora
Dominated by the freshness of orange, this Hermès scent is for those who would love an explosion of citrus notes. It also comes with a woody fragrance that exudes a sophisticated aroma.
The inspiration for the Eau d’Orange Verte comes from the smell of undergrowth, moist with morning dew. Its initial notes start with the fragrance of orange. Next come lemon, mandarin, mint and blackcurrant buds, which form the heart notes of the perfume. The fragrance unfolds its intricate layers with the base notes of oakmoss and patchouli.
This Hermès perfume comes in a bottle with an easy-to-use, removable pump.
Image credit: Zalora
Some of the best luxury fragrances have the power to be addictive, and this Tom Ford perfume is precisely that. It comes with a warm and spicy scent that captivates with its desirable essence.
This long-lasting perfume incorporates patchouli and vetiver. It is also crafted with tones of jasmine sambac, which gives it a sweet scent. The fragrance concludes with layers of amber and moss that mimic the heat of rock and sand.
Encased in a matte black flacon with a faux leather plaque, this Tom Ford perfume is available in 50ml and 100ml editions. You can indulge in the allure of this scent in your preferred size.
Image credit: Sephora
Created by Alberto Morella in Italy, Versace Men Pour Homme is created with Mediterranean-origin ingredients and is a perfect scent for the dynamic man.
Versace Men Pour Homme is from the aromatic and woody olfactory family. Its top and heart notes include bergamot, neroli, citron of diamante and bitter orange leaves, which provide the necessary citrus splash. Oud wood, mineral amber, tonka beans and musk add to the appeal, reinforcing the bold masculine scent.
Versace Pour Homme comes in a bottle shaped like a cut gemstone, reflecting light to show the blue perfume inside. The silver Greek fret motif adds a classy touch to the bottle cap and the outer packaging.
Image credit: Sephora
When your goal is to make an intense impression with a touch of soft femininity, opt for this Gucci Bamboo fragrance.
The initial citrus family notes will captivate you, courtesy of the Italian bergamot. Floral notes of Casablanca lily, ylang-ylang and Tahitian vanilla form the heart of the Bamboo perfume. To balance it with a woody contrast, sandalwood and grey amber are added to the blend.
Make a powerful statement at formal meetings by wearing this perfume that exudes confidence and sophistication.
Image credit: Zalora
The perfect scent to wear on date nights, the Guess EDT perfume is an intense fragrance that has a floral essence along with woody notes.
This perfume has an initial burst of bergamot, blackcurrant and pear. Next are the aromas of jasmine, orange blossom and iris, which form the heart notes. Lastly, the base notes of vanilla, olibanum and cashmere wood give you a sweet and spicy fragrance.
Spray the floriental perfume on your pulse points, which are behind the ears and on your wrists and get ready for a romantic evening.
Image credit: Shopee
One of the most unique fruity perfumes, Calvin Klein EDT will be a bloom of freshness at the start of your day.
The scent starts with citrus notes of pineapple, papaya, cardamom and bergamot. To uplift your mood, the heart notes of this perfume contain a fine blend of oils like nutmeg, violet, jasmine and rose. Finally, the foundation of this fragrance is made with the enduring aromas of amber and musk.
This CK perfume is perfect to wear during the day for long-lasting freshness.
Image credit: Zalora
A fragrance that embodies victory, this Paco Rabanne perfume is designed for men looking for a phenomenal scent.
Crafted with marine accords as both the top and base notes, this perfume captures the essence of the ocean. At its core, bay leaf adds a touch of floral and herbal complexity, giving the fragrance a unique character.
Image credit: Sephora
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero & Featured Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How do you make perfume long-lasting?
There are many ways in which you can make perfume last longer. Spray the fragrance on your pulse points, that is, heat-concentrated areas like the wrists, neck and behind the ears. This will diffuse the perfume and help it linger longer. Next, perfume tends to last longer on moisturised skin, so keep your skin hydrated. Some other ways to make a fragrance last longer are to spritz it right after a shower.
– Which is the most popular perfume in Malaysia?
Victoria’s Secret, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès, Tom Ford, Versace, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Guess and Paco Rabanne are some brands that offer the most popular perfumes in Malaysia.
– Which perfume lasts the longest?
Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum, Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum, Tom Ford Ombre Leather Eau de Parfum and Gucci Bamboo Eau de Parfum For Her are five of the most long-lasting perfumes. This is due to the higher concentration of essential oils in eau de parfums.
– How do I choose a good perfume?
Before choosing a good perfume, learn about the olfactory pyramid — top notes, heart notes and base notes — to identify a suitable fragrance. Additionally, take into consideration whether you want an all-season or season-specific perfume and the event you’re looking to find a scent for.
– Which perfume smells the best?
Victoria’s Secret Bombshell, Yves Saint Laurent Libre, Hermès Concentre D’Orange Verte, Tom Ford Ombre Leather, Versace Men Pour Homme, Gucci Bamboo, Calvin Klein Eternity, GUESS Women Seductive, Calvin Klein One Unisex and Paco Rabanne Invictus are some of the perfumes that have the best fragrances.