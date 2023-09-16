Best salons for fuller, luscious eyelash extensions in KL & Selangor

There’s a hackneyed saying that suggests the eyes are the windows to one’s soul. Following that logic, eyelash extensions and eye makeup would be by that measure, essential pieces of window dressing that can be used to spice up your look.

But when one considers how long it can sometimes take to put on a pair of falsies before rushing out for a day’s worth of engagements, it’s no wonder why interest in semi-permanent eyelash extensions has risen considerably over the past few years. And there has never been a time when this has proven more true than with a post-pandemic society prepared to trade pyjama sets for jet-set glamour.

However, before committing to your first set of semi-permanent eyelash extensions, let’s delve into what they actually are. Semi-permanent eyelashes are synthetic lash extensions that come in either single-lash form or in a fan, which are applied by a trained technician onto your existing lashes to enhance their length and volume.

When applied correctly, they typically last up to a few weeks and are designed to grow alongside your natural lashes. These differ from permanent eyelashes, otherwise known as lash implants, which are real lashes that are transplanted onto your lash line and last a lifetime.

As a common rule, maintaining your eyelash extensions correctly ensures that they will last for a longer period of time. This means keeping them dry for at least 6 hours after application, avoiding face masks, shampoos, or conditioners from coming into contact with your lashes for 2 days, and avoiding lash products in general.

If you count yourself as among those who are looking to get your own set of semi-permanent eyelash extensions fitted, then keep your eyes peeled for our list of 10 salons in the KL and Selangor area that are sure to add a flutter to your peepers.

8 salons in KL & Selangor to visit for luscious eyelash extensions

1. Lash Lab

One of the best-known names on our list, Lash Lab has easily earned a covetable reputation among local beauty enthusiasts for its impeccable service. Founded in 2015, the company continues to offer its signature range of lash extensions, but has also recently added nail and spa services to its lineup.

Locations: Bangsar, Subang Jaya, Damansara

2. BFF Beautique

Exceedingly popular among the Instagram set within the Klang Valley, BFF Beautique offers clients lash extension services, in addition to eyebrow services such as waxing and powder ombre shading to help fill in patchy spots. What’s more, male clients who are concerned about bald patches can even look into booking a scalp micro pigmentation service to help reduce their appearance.

Address: Reflection Residences @ Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

3. The Lash Things

For those living in the Sunway or Subang Jaya area, you may consider paying The Lash Things a visit if you’re looking to get a new set of extensions fitted. Located in Sunway Geo across from the Sunway Medical Centre, they are known for offering what they’ve dubbed as their ‘Kim K’ lash extensions, mimicking those seen on the famed Kardashian sibling.

Address: B-7-3, Sunway Geo Avenue, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

4. Angel Lash Extensions & Nail Lounge

For a full day’s worth of pampering that starts with your brows, consider booking a slot with Angel Lash Extensions & Nail Lounge. The upscale salon provides a moment’s worth of quiet solitude as you have your lashes expertly fitted by trained technicians, and offers clients the added benefit of getting their nails done too.

Address: 15-1, Jalan Solaris 3, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5. Bubble Gum Lash

If the name sounds familiar, then you’ve probably heard of their sister company, Bubble Gum Wax, which specialises in the removal of hair. But where Bubble Gum Lash is concerned, they’re all about the art of crafting the perfect set of lash extensions and offer all manner of styles that range from dramatic flares to more natural, day-to-day options. You can even opt for a lash lamination service to enhance the curl of your lashes here.

Locations: Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya

6. The Hair TRIC & Lashility

With a whopping six outlets dotted across the Klang Valley, you can rest assured that The Hair TRIC & Lashility knows what they’re doing when it comes to giving your lashes a glam do-over. This is backed by their wide range of styles to suit every face shape, in addition to their dedicated team of technicians from certified academies in both Taiwan and Malaysia. But as their name implies, you may choose to have your hair done while you’re at it, too.

Locations: Bangsar Telawi, MyTown Shopping Centre, Pavilion 2 Bukit Jalil, Setia City Mall, IOI City Mall, Bangsar Shopping Centre

7. Lash Magic KL

Magic is the operative word here with how much of a transformation the technicians at Lash Magic KL are capable of performing on your lashes. Beyond extensions, the Damansara Utama salon provides lash lifts and lash tints, as well as a plethora of eyebrow aesthetic services to complete your look. And for maintenance, they even have their own lash protein serum to improve lash strength and luster.

Address: 17, Jalan SS 21/56b, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

8. 176 Avenue

This one-stop beauty salon is a popular name among local celebrities, making it an easy recommendation for those looking to replicate the looks seen on some of their favourite big names. Given its prominence among the beau monde, expect nothing short of deft finesse from 176 Avneue’s lash technicians, coupled with high-quality lash extensions that are designed to last.

Address: 176, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

9. TOPLASH

Since its establishment in 2012, TOPLASH in Midvalley MegaMall has attracted a wide circle of loyal customers who swear by its range of eyelash extensions. With that said, those who are facing problems with sparse lash growth can consider other lash services offered here, such as stem cell treatments or even lash repair for damaged eyelashes!

Address: North Court F-016, Mid Valley Megamall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

10. Ciate Eyelash Studio

If you’re keen on getting a new set of eyelash extensions, but also hope to learn the art of applying them for yourself, pay Ciate Eyelash Studio a visit. Beyond offering the usual range of eyelash services, they also provide training courses for those keen on picking up the craft on their own time, or pursing a career as a lash technician.

Address: No. 468-G-43a, Ground floor, Block G, Rivercity, Jln Sultan Azlan Shah, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

