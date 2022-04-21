Bid goodbye to chapped lips with these top hydrating lip products

If you’ve been struggling with dry lips, then you must be searching for a hydrating lip product (lip balm and lipsticks) that doesn’t flake or leave your lips parched.

Cracked lips occur due to dehydration and sun exposure. Don’t fret; there are ways to treat it, like a trusty long-lasting lipstick. Today, lipstick formulas offer the right nourishing ingredients, such as fruit and flower-based oils, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and beyond, in addition to the tinted, plumping and long-lasting effects. These tried-and-true products range from lip masks to lip tints and balms in various colours, flavours and finishes.

If you’re looking for tinted lippies that offer a gorgeous sheer while keeping those lips hydrated, check out Guerlain‘s KissKiss Bee Glow, Dior Addict Lip Tint and Rare Beauty‘s Glossy Lip Balm. For a sleep-in mask that easily removes dead skin cells while boosting moisture, consider Laneige’s iconic Lip Sleeping Mask. As a nostalgic return from the ’90s, lip glosses are trending again, and Nudestix’s newest Lip Glace is on our radar this season.

Save yourself from chapped lips by discovering our top lip products that will deliver colour plus moisture this season —we found the perfect solution.

Check out our top 5 hydrating lip balm and lipsticks in 2022:

Hero & Featured image credit: Laneige