Bid goodbye to chapped lips with these top hydrating lip products

Beauty & Grooming
21 Apr 2022 08:00 PM

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
Beauty & Grooming
If you’ve been struggling with dry lips, then you must be searching for a hydrating lip product (lip balm and lipsticks) that doesn’t flake or leave your lips parched.

Cracked lips occur due to dehydration and sun exposure. Don’t fret; there are ways to treat it, like a trusty long-lasting lipstick. Today, lipstick formulas offer the right nourishing ingredients, such as fruit and flower-based oils, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and beyond, in addition to the tinted, plumping and long-lasting effects. These tried-and-true products range from lip masks to lip tints and balms in various colours, flavours and finishes.

If you’re looking for tinted lippies that offer a gorgeous sheer while keeping those lips hydrated, check out Guerlain‘s KissKiss Bee Glow, Dior Addict Lip Tint and Rare Beauty‘s Glossy Lip Balm. For a sleep-in mask that easily removes dead skin cells while boosting moisture, consider Laneige’s iconic Lip Sleeping Mask. As a nostalgic return from the ’90s, lip glosses are trending again, and Nudestix’s newest Lip Glace is on our radar this season.

Save yourself from chapped lips by discovering our top lip products that will deliver colour plus moisture this season we found the perfect solution. 

Check out our top 5 hydrating lip balm and lipsticks in 2022:

Hero & Featured image credit: Laneige

Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow

1 /5

Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow

Formulated with honey and 98% natural-original ingredients, Guerlain’s KissKiss Bee Glow makes a handy addition to your collection. Infused with eosin, the tinted lip balm offers 24-hour hydration and long-lasting comfort. Available in six shades, the balm is perfect as a base and outstanding when worn on its own. The formula helps revive the lips’ natural colour with every application. The stunning golden case is engraved with the brand’s signature bee too.

Price
RM155
shop here
Laneige Hello Blossom! Lip Sleeping Mask

2 /5

Laneige Hello Blossom! Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige’s best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask now comes in a limited-edition Cherry Blossom flavour. The Hello Blossom! Lip Sleeping Mask is a crowd’s favourite, thanks to the Moisture Wrap and Vitamin C-rich Berry Mix Complex that keeps your lips hydrated throughout the night. Tip: Carry this around with you and treat this lip mask as your daily lip balm.

Price
RM75
SHOP HERE
Nudestix Lip Glace

3 /5

Nudestix Lip Glace

If you want to achieve a supple glossy look, check out Nudestix’s Lip Glace. Ideal for all skin tones, Lip Glace, is infused with volumising peptides with lip-conditioning ingredients. Consider this lip gloss your summer-ready companion for its hydrating and long-lasting effects. In addition, it plumps the lips nicely and has a subtle peppermint flavour.

Price
RM120
SHOP HERE
Dior Addict Lip Tint

4 /5

Dior Addict Lip Tint

The newest Dior Addict Lip Tint is what you need in your beauty collection this summer. Infused with cherry oil, the lip tint offers long-lasting comfort to hydrate your luscious lips with a subtle blurring finish. With 12 shades to choose from, the range includes romantic yet natural shades in raspberry, ginger orange, rosy coral and more. The lip tint is also considered the first no-transfer companion with 12-hour wear. Discover the collection here.

shop here
Rare Beauty Glossy Lip Balm

5 /5

Rare Beauty Glossy Lip Balm

It’s hard not to include Rare Beauty on our list when its products are weightless and natural. The Glossy Lip Balm is one of our favourites due to its ultra-shiny balm that resembles a cushion when applied to your lips. Ingredients such as lotus, gardenia and white water lily infused into the lip balm help soothe, calm and nourish the lips for a plump, healthy glow. There are five shades: Nearly Neutral, Nearly Rose, Nearly Berry, Nearly Mauve and Nearly Apricot. Apply your desired shade for a glossy outcome, or better yet, dab the product over your lipstick for a shine.

Price
RM90
shop here
