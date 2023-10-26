Cé Noir by Beyoncé and other best celebrity-owned perfumes

When it comes to creative endeavours, celebrities seem to find multiple outlets to explore — be it designing their own fashion line or dipping their toes in the world of cosmetics and skincare. On that front, these stars are almost as good as (if not even better than) the biggest names in the fragrance world.

From the 2023 launched Cé Noir by Beyoncé to the iconic Wonderstruck by Taylor Swift, check out the top celebrity fragrances that are worthy of their notable status. The luxe fragrance world was long owned by Britney Spears’ iconic Fantasy perfume range and Katy Perry’s exquisite Killer Queen fragrances.

However, with more and more new faces like actor Millie Bobby Brown and singer Taylor Swift making their foray into this side of the business, the celebrity fragrance world is going through its very own renaissance.

While live concerts, merch and their art are all wonderful to experience, there is a certain je ne sais quoi that a celebrity fragrance adds to the everyday style, especially for fans who get to explore another facet of these celebrities through their fragrance line.

These celebrity-owned perfumes could become your next favourite fragrances

Cé Noir by Beyoncé

“Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR,” shared Queen Bee on 24 October 2023, underneath the 360-degree Instagram video of her latest perfume. Cé Noir is created in France and crafted and designed by Beyoncé herself.

This celebrity perfume opens with top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

Her first since 2014’s Rise, Cé Noir is a testament to the singer’s multifaceted talent and creativity. Shipping for this Beyoncé signature scent is slated to start in November. Buyers will also receive a special gift with each purchase (while the quantities last).

Wildly Me Eau De Toilette by Millie Bobby Brown

Marking Stranger Things star Brown’s foray into the world of celebrity-owned fragrances, Wildly Me is a vegan wonder made in collaboration with global fragrance leader Givaudan.

The perfume lets you into a wildflower meadow with top notes of Bergamot, Pink Pepper Peru and Clary Sage. While the heart notes of Purple Iris, Blooming Wisteria, Violet Flowers and Lavender add the right amount of floral elegance to this perfume, the base notes of Sandalwood, Upcycled Cedarwood, Cypriol and Amyris promise an earthy warmth.

An ode to self-expression, Wildly Me makes for one of Brown’s favourite perfumes from her brand, Florence by Mills.

Wonderstruck by Taylor Swift

One of the best-selling celebrity-owned perfumes of all time, Wonderstruck is crafted by acclaimed perfumer Olivier Gillotin of Givaudan.

The perfume features top notes of raspberry, dewberry, green tea, freesia and apple blossom. The heart notes are of sweet vanilla combined with sundrenched honeysuckle and white hibiscus. The base includes notes of golden amber, musk, sandalwood and peach.

Launched in 2011, the perfume is named after Swift’s song “Enchanted” from her third studio album, Speak Now (2010).

KKW Fragrance Diamond Trio by Kim Kardashian

Diamond Trio, as the name suggests, consists of three perfumes and was launched in 2019 by celebrities Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

While the perfume’s top notes feature tropical floral leaves and sugar-coated ginger, at its heart are orange blossom and exotic Sampaguita blossom. The base notes are of coconut milk cream, white musk and solar white floral.

One of the signature scents of the Kardashian sisters, KKW Fragrance Diamond Trio remains a must-try fragrance for perfume lovers.

Missing Person by Chriselle Lim

This viral perfume easily tops the chart as it has already caused some major waves in this side of the business. The perfume is currently one of the most sought-after juices, and it’s all because of Chriselle Lim’s influence.

Owner and creative director of the brand Phlur, the beauty was inspired by a pivotal moment of her life and created Missing Person. The unisex fragrance is a blend of comforting accords of white musk, sheer white florals and translucent woods.

The brand describes this scent as “If nude were a perfume, this is it.”

Cloud Pink by Ariana Grande

If all those viral TikTok videos were any indicator, practically everybody has grown to love this singer-songwriter’s Cloud perfume. But if you prefer a heavier and more lactonic version of the perfume, it’s time to be acquainted with its flanker, the Cloud Pink.

This enhanced composition shares similarities with its predecessor but with the addition of seductive ambroxan and soft and diffusive cashemere.

Eilish by Billie Eilish

Nobody could have predicted that the “Bad Guy” singer was going to drop a fragrance — but now that it has come to fruition, Eilish (the perfume) has quickly garnered fans. Much like her music, the debut perfume is intoxicatingly good.

For the singer, the scent is so nostalgic and takes her back to days before her superstardom. Packaged in a golden flacon, the gourmand fragrance is brought to life by notes of sugar, red berries, vanilla, cacao, and warm amber.

Fenty Eau de Parfum by Rihanna

Even celebrities love how Rihanna smells. For a long while, the singer championed Killian’s Love Don’t Be Shy. However, now that she has her very own beauty brand, it only seemed logical that she bottled up her own concoction. The result? The Fenty Eau de Parfum.

At the time of the launch, this was easily the celebrity fragrance to own. With notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose, the perfume envelops its wearer in a warm floral hug.

One by Jennifer Lopez

Acing the celebrity perfume game is nothing new to Jennifer Lopez. After the huge success of Glow, and its flanker Miami Glow, she has cemented her name in this world of beauty. Now, the celebrity introduces a fragrance for women: One.

Scent from Above by Dolly Parton

The country legend drew inspiration from her 1974 album, Love is Like a Butterfly to create the bottle of this fragrance.

The juice itself took two years to create, and Dolly in a 2021 Rolling Stone interview said that she looked to some of her most beloved bath oils, different perfumes — even flavours! — before she finalised Scent from Above.

That has resulted in this gorgeous amber floral celebrity fragrance, which sees a blend of fruity notes (pear, blackcurrant, and mandarin orange), florals (peony, jasmine, vanilla orchid, and lily-of-the-valley), and a polarising array of bases (musk, sandalwood, patchouli, and fir).

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s first-ever fragrance, Sweet Tooth, makes for one of the best celebrity-owned perfumes of all time.

Inspired by her love for everything sweet, the singer released the perfume in September 2022. It is a beautiful creation made out of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, and Chantilly cream.

Loved by Lauren Conrad

American celebrity Lauren Conrad’s romantic Loved fragrance is packaged in a sleek white flacon, everything about the fragrance exudes class. As her first foray into fragrance, Lauren looked back into her own love story to create this scent.

Featuring a beautiful mixture of white tea, gardenia, peony and musk, this celebrity fragrance also comes with a body lotion for anybody who loves to layer their perfumed goods.

(Hero and featured image credit: Beyoncé )

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.