DailyBeat: 5 beauty products Azfar Heri can’t live without

The candid TikTok star and beauty connoisseur — Azfar Heri — graces our October cover and shares with us his faves.

Azfar Heri needs no introduction. If you’re on social media, nine times out of 10 you would come across the star’s candid clips. Azfar can be described in three words: unapologetic, candid and free. His content is entertaining to say the least. Whether it’s exploring the latest cafes, beauty products or just him sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories — Azfar is always… Azfar.

For our Digital Cover this month, we had the pleasure to spend the day with the internet celebrity. He strolls into the studio on time despite having just landed from Phuket with his co-cover star the night before. And as always, he’s a delight! After we wrapped up the shoot, Azfar and I gabbed about beauty.

Here are five beauty products Azfar Heri can’t live without

#1 Perfume

If there is one thing about Azfar, he loves a good scent. And it’s not an exaggeration when I say he’s got great taste. “I’m more drawn to fragrances when it comes to beauty,” he quips before continuing with, “My go-tos are Creed Silver Mountain Water, Le Labo Thé Noir 29 and lastly, Moschino Toy Boy.” I nod approvingly at his choices and Azfar says the only word that can describe that amount of satisfaction for a Malaysian — sedap!

Staple Scents Creed Silver Mountain Water Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Moschino Toy Boy

#2 Sunscreen

Fresh off the plane from sunny Phuket, there’s no doubt sunscreen would come up. “I have three sunscreens in my rotation,” Azfar tells me. “I use the Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturiser SPF 15.” I was surprised but he quickly relieved my distress. “I’ve always added on the Cuura Brightening Sunscreen or Kayman Suntella UV Milk on top of the Cetaphil since it’s only SPF15.” Both of them are SPF50.

Suncare Secrets Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF15 Cuura Brightening Sunscreen

#3 Concealer

When he’s not at a shoot, his go-to is Rimmel. “I usually do basic basic je — just for photos and events,” Azfar shares. “For my base, I use the Rimmel Kind and Free™ Moisturising Skin Tint and Hydrating Concealer because a friend recommended it to me and the shade matches my skin perfectly,” he adds.

The Basic Base Rimmel Kind and Free™ Moisturising Skin Tint Rimmel Kind and Free™ Hydrating Concealer

#4 Lip Balm

He’s bougie when it comes to lip balms. “ I use a CHANEL lip balm,” Azfar tells me nonchalantly. I teased him — letting out an ooh — and he laughed.

For The Pout CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume

#5 Setting Spray

Before laying down the spackle for his face, Azfar nourishes and primes his face using an OG beauty essential — MAC Fix+. “I have dry skin so I always use this to prime sebelum makeup”, Azfar shares. An oldie but a goodie!

Skin Prep MAC Fix+

Find out more about Azfar Heri & Imran Bard in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 015 HERE.