Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion makeup collection is Italian beauty at its best

Famed luxury house Dolce & Gabbana has unveiled a makeup collection that encapsulates the effortless dolce vita beauty.

The Italian label recently announced its Devotion Makeup Collection in conjunction with the new Devotion Eau de Parfum launch.

The Devotion Makeup Collection is an expression of timeless beauty and focuses on vegan formulations with natural ingredients derived from small Italian communities – a testament to the brand’s proud heritage.

In line with the collection’s focus on love and devotion, each product is adorned with the brand’s iconic Sacred Heart reproduced in antique zamak.

What products can you expect?

The stunning collection features four products: a volumising mascara, an illuminating face powder, and a matte lipstick (available in nine matte shades). The intimate collection focuses on natural yet glamorous Italian beauty. Think Sophia Loren and Gina Lolobrigida.

Devotion Illuminating Face Powder

Dolce and Gabbana impresses with its oil-infused powder formulation of the Devotion Illuminating Face Powder. Formulated with a high concentration of pigment and luminous pearls, the universal shade powder enhances all skin tones, delivering that sunlit glow.

Not just a makeup product, the face powder is infused with upcycled pomace of Aglianico wine produced in Campania, known for its antioxidant and moisturising properties — to minimise signs of ageing.

Devotion Liquid Mousse Lipstick

When we think of Italian beauty, one thing comes to mind – red lips. Dolce & Gabbana captures the essence of the ‘dolce vita beauty’ look with its Devotion Liquid Mousse Lipstick.

The range spans nine shades divided into four colour families to complement all skin tones: The Nudes, The Pinks, The Coral, and The Reds. The lightweight lipstick contains an ultra-comfortable formulation with salvaged avocados from Sicily, known to stimulate hyaluronic acid production and restore the natural lipid barrier, to ensure lips stay nourished and moisturised.

Devotion Extreme Volume Mascara

No ‘dolce vita beauty’ look is complete without seductive eyes. Upon first application, the Devotion Extreme Volume Mascara thickens, volumises, and lifts the lashes.

The high-impact mascara delivers 205% more volume with long-lasting 36-hour wear to ensure your curls hold from morning till night. The water-resistant formula features actives derived from oranges produced in Calabria and D-Panthenol to strengthen lashes.

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Makeup Collection will be available exclusively at Malaysia’s first-ever Dolce & Gabbana boutique at Seibu The Exchange TRX from 29 November 2023 onwards.