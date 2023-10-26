Gifting Guide: 6 New fragrances for the man in your life

Who doesn’t love a good scent? We’ve rounded up the best male fragrances for the holiday season!

As the holiday season approaching for gifts for the male figures in our lives. Whether it’s for dad, brother or husband, we’ve all faced the same conundrum — what do you buy him?

If there is one thing you can’t go wrong with, its fragrance! However, going to the store and smelling one perfume to another can be stressful. You might even wind up with a headache and stuffy nose. Fret not, we’re here to ease the woes. From smoky and leather notes to fresh and green, the options are endless!

Here, we’ve rounded up the best fragrances for men out there

For The Inquisitive Mind

The Omniscient Mr. Thompson Image Credit: Penhaligon’s

Leathery, smoky and mysterious —The Omniscient Mr Thompson is a unique olfactory experience. It opens with energising notes of pink pepper that are masterfully contrasted with powdery iris and sesame milk. To ground the fragrance, Penhaligon’s rounds it with opulent oak and vanilla that adds dimension. If your man loves to curl up with a good book and a cuppa, this is the scent for him!

For The Subtle Debonaire

Frederic Malle Heaven Can Wait

Image Credit: Frederic Malle

We all have that impeccably well-dressed friend with a taste for the divine — and while having such a friend is a joy, choosing the right gift for them can be a challenge. Well, fragrance is a good bet and Frederic Malle’s latest scent is a present that they will undoubtedly cherish!

Inspired by the intimacy of skin-to-skin contact, Frederic Malle’s Heaven Can Wait is a subtle spicy scent. On first spritz, understated notes of clove, ambrette and carrot seed combine to form a warm spicy top note. These sophisticated spices are blended with iris and vetiver, evoking the memory of a warm Sunday morning. As the scent dries down, peach and musk round out the fragrance. Heaven Can Wait is a complex fragrance that seems to transform into a new scent at every hour.

For The Life of The Party

Killian Paris Smoking Hot

Image Credit: Killian Paris

For the uninhibited, spontaneous and daring, Smoking Hot by Killian Paris is a match made in heaven. The latest addition to Killian Paris’ The Smokes collection, the fragrance unfurls with apple hookah and cinnamon bark essence that are further enhanced by notes of fire-cured Kentucky Tobacco absolute. As the fragrance dries, oakmoss and bourbon vanilla give the fragrance roundness and depth.

For The Young and The Restless

Rabanne Phantom Eau de Parfum

Image Credit: Rabanne

Not a fan of smoke and spices? Phantom Eau de Parfum by Rabanne is the one to go for. Inspired by Parisian nights, the aromatic sweet scent is for the new age man. The olfactory journeys into the dark skies with a burst of lavender as gourmand vanilla lends the fragrance a seductive sweetness. At the base, vetiver and mineral musk gives the fragrance an earthy, woody facet. Despite being a night-time fragrance, the scent is versatile for any time of the day.

For The Flirt

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir

Image Credit: Jean Paul Gaultier

A celebration of the unrestrained and unabashed, the Le Male Elixir is a seductive vanilla-rich take on the iconic scent. When you first spray the fragrance, a refreshing note of mint opens the experience and underneath the zesty note wafts a soft lavender — further enhanced with rich benzoin and vanilla. What really makes this an addictive scent is the tonka bean and tobacco base that complements the vanilla base beautifully.

For The Explorer

Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau de Parfum

Image Credit: Montblanc

For the sporty, Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau de Parfum captures essence of adventure. With notes of violet leaf and grapefruit, the duo deliver a crisp green opening that encapsulates the fragrance’s outdoorsy DNA. The green notes are further enhanced by clary sage essence that delivers a freshness reminiscent of snow peaks. The fresh greenness is rounded out with cedarwood for additional warmth and body.