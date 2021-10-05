10 nail art ideas to flaunt this October 2021

Read to hit the nail salon this October 2021? Here are some nail art ideas to inspire you.

As we slowly get all our beauty ordeals back in order with the opening of Kuala Lumpur salons, nails are definitely at the top of our list. For this month, we’re looking at nail art that is inspired by autumnal hues (even if those don’t always apply to Thailand), as well as embracing the experimental French tip trend. Colourful and groovy squiggly lines are also another trend we’re spotting, and if all else fails, Halloween on the 31st is always a great excuse for a spooky manicure.

Scroll ahead and embrace this nail art to try in October 2021.