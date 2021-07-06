Stay free from harmful chemicals by switching your body essentials to vegan based.
Have you ever wanted to switch your products to a cleaner lifestyle offering? We can help you with that. Transitioning to vegan bath products is a breeze once you figure out what works for you. Made with natural/organic ingredients, these products are kinder to your skin while introducing vitamins to your body. Plus, you get to enjoy a combination of all-natural antioxidants and minerals to help achieve that healthy glow – who wouldn’t want that? Adopting this lifestyle choice is not only safer for the planet, but with its hidden benefits, your body will thank you too.
From hair masks to body gels, get ready to unwind and relax with these six vegan bath essentials.
Hero & Featured image credit: The Body Shop
One of our favourite clean beauty brands, The Body Shop, has launched a summer range worth raving. Floral and refreshingly scented, Cool Daisy and Fresh Raspberry deserve a spot in your necessities closet. If fresh raspberries are your favourite, the exfoliating body scrub is enriched with raspberry seed and walnut shells, leaving skin feeling refreshed and soft. With the Cool Daisy range, embrace the summer feels with a cooling floral scent. Our must-have is the Cool Daisy Body Yogurt to nourish and hydrate the skin.
Self-care means showing your hair some TLC. Nourish your locks with this tried-and-true Coco & Eve’s Coconut & Fig Hair Masque to tackle dryness and frizz. Suitable for all hair types, a dollop of this – be it once or twice a week – is what you need for amazing, long-lasting results. Replace your conditioner with this, even out with the tangle tamer brush and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing it out. Plus, the refreshing coco scent after every rinse smells divine on your journey to silkier and voluminous tresses.
If this is what it takes to have Riri’s glowing skin, we want it. This Buff Ryder Exfoliating Scrub uses an effective blend of sugar, salt and superfine sand. Designed for all skin types and powered by Caribbean-inspired ingredients for a tropical affair, it’ll transport you on an island getaway. You’ll spot ingredients from Barbados cherry, coconut oil and pomegranate, papaya and pineapple enzymes – we can’t wait to try this out.
The Buff Ryder Exfoliating Scrub is launching online and in-store on 9 July 2021.
You can never go wrong with coffee scrubs, and our favourite at the moment has to be the Express-o Coffee Scrub by Frank Body. A cult-favourite, it does a great job in targeting breakouts, scars, cellulite and stretch marks. Incredibly useful at clearing out dead skin, you’re left with buttery skin after every rinse. Don’t worry, the scent isn’t overpowering, as the nutrient blends of vitamin E, robusta coffee grounds, cold-pressed sweet almond oil and sea salt neutralise the formula for a wholesome feel.
Composed of natural ingredients with premium formulas, you’re going to love this Doers of London Body Wash as a staple. Thanks to bergamot and frankincense, if you’re into zesty yet refreshing scents, this body wash will make a great addition. Powerful yet gentle, the formula cleanses the skin, getting rid of residue while nourishing the skin, without stripping the natural oils. Plus, it’ll look great in your bathroom with its minimalist and sleek aesthetic.
Elevate your me-time by adding these magical ingredients into your bath. Known for its therapeutic and healing properties, this Ylang Ylang + Vanilla Dead Sea Soaking Salts is essential to calm the mind and body. Infused with pacific sea salt, Himalayan pink salt, ylang ylang essential oil and vanilla extract, expect an aromatic, calming experience as you dip your toe in. Not only will you feel relaxed, it helps to maintain the skin moisture to soothe the skin.