Here are 7 Le Labo fragrances that deserve a spot in your collection

If you haven’t heard of Santal 33 by now, there’s absolutely no doubt that you’ve been living under a rock. The legendary fragrance by Le Labo has come to be known as “that perfume that you smell everywhere,” which is a tad ironic because it became popular for not smell like anything you’ve ever come across.

Today, the signature and instantly recognisable blend of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, ambrox, and violet can be detected in the chicest boutique hotels, the most sought-after cocktail bars, and the coolest homes around the world. But despite its cult following, Le Labo’s Santal 33 started off as simply a prototype that didn’t make it to the brand’s debut line-up; its Santal 26 candle counterpart did instead. It wasn’t long before the candle assembled its own cult, the scent caught on, and Le Labo caved to create the icon fragrance of an entire generation.

Today, Le Labo boutiques worldwide still get an influx of requests for Santal 33 on the daily, even by people who have never even had a whiff of the scent before. Maro, Le Labo’s representative at its latest Marina Bay Sands outpost in Singapore, however, wants to make a case for the many other standout fragrances in the line-up.

What’s most important, he says, is to come in with an open mind instead of merely picking out the “trendiest” scent. He often recommends people do a blind scent sampling of any of its 18 unisex perfumes before deciding on one. More often than not, it’s not Santal 33 they leave with.

At Le Labo’s KLCC boutique, you’ll also get to experience the full range of products for the face, body, and home, the latter of which includes 11 soy-based wax candles. The sensorial experience continues at fragrance lab, where you’ll get to take home a freshly hand-blended bottle of fragrance, with a personalised label. Scent is, after all, a personal journal, and Le Labo knows this all too well. For the eco-conscious, you can even bring your bottle back to your favourite boutique — or any around the world for that matter — to have your perfume topped up.

If you were thinking of upgrading your fragrance repertoire with a new Le Labo fragrance for the year, here are all the other stunning scents (besides Santal 33) that we recommend you try.

7 other Le Labo fragrances that are just as iconic as Santal 33:

