Ladies, here’s what you need to know about face shaving

Bid goodbye to peach fuzz and say hello to smooth with these face shaving tips.

You’ve probably heard about face shaving and are either fascinated or perplexed by the unique skin-smoothing technique. This form of technique, which is meant to make your skin smoother and more radiant, began as an in-office treatment performed by skin specialists using surgical-grade razors. You can now do it safely and effectively from the comfort of your own home—as long as you use the proper products and techniques.

Our social media feeds have recently been bombarded with videos of influencers demonstrating how to shave your face with a razor. We completely understand if you’re afraid to take this step. Should you instead choose a professional dermaplaning treatment? Continue reading as we detail the step-by-step method, benefits, pros, and cons of face shaving for women in order to address all of your questions.

Everything you need to know about face shaving for women

A step-by-step guide on how to properly use a face razor

1. Invest in a brand-new, clean women’s razor. Make sure it has serrated blade edges to prevent nicks and cuts, as well as a rubberised handle for a solid and non-slip grip.

2. Cleanse your face with lukewarm water and a light face cleanser to soften your hair and make shaving easier. Make sure the face cleanser is devoid of parabens, sulphates, and alcohol. Hot water should be avoided since it might harm your skin.

3. To decrease friction and avoid post-shave skin irritation, apply a mild moisturiser, Aloe Vera gel, or clear shave gel to produce a thin layer between the skin and the razor. Use of soap and water may cause your skin to dry out.

4. Shave along the direction of your hair growth with light and delicate strokes, holding the face razor at a 45-degree angle. This will help to avoid nicks, cuts, and ingrown hair. Avoid going over the same region more than once to avoid redness and irritation.

5. Splash your face with cool water to remove any excess hair, then pat dry with a clean towel. Don’t rub your face too hard with the towel.

6. To calm your skin, apply a hydrating moisturiser or an alcohol-free aftershave balm.

Benefits of face shaving

1. Gently exfoliates your skin to eliminate dead skin cells that have accumulated.

2. Removes flakiness and dryness to reveal revitalised, glowing skin.

3. Prevents breakouts and minimises fine lines.

4. Creates a smooth base for makeup application.

5. Increases the efficacy of skincare products by allowing for higher absorption.

Pros and Cons of face shaving

Pros:

1. It is painless and simple to perform.

2. A low-cost, easily available hair removal method.

3. Takes less time.

Cons:

1. The possibility of cuts, bruises, razor burn, or skin irritation on sensitive skin.

2. The possibility of ingrown hairs.

3. Regrowth is somewhat quicker.

