Beauty Buys: 11 new beauty products to add to cart this November 2021

Find out the latest beauty products to add to the cart this November 2021.

From skincare to makeup, what does your skin crave the most this month? With our curated guide, get ready to add to the cart. Cult essentials such as the SK-II Pitera essence, Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask and Laneige’s NEO cushion are ready to charm you with a new look. Our favourite? The Andy Warhol x SK-II Pitera essence. If you’re looking for ways to de-puff those tired eyes, consider Elizabeth Arden’s latest Retinol Eye Cream.

For those experiencing redness and irritation on the face, try out the latest Dr. Jart+ Cicapair range for its incredible healing powers. In the makeup department, fans of Maison Kitsuné will adore the fashion brand’s collaboration with Laneige — we can’t get enough of the cream-coloured casing with the classic fox. The latest Nudestix Nudies range is divine for a naturally radiant glow, especially when you can experiment with the shades on the eyes, face and cheeks. Interested to know more? Scroll down and find out what’s on our radar this month.

[Hero & Featured image credit: SK-II]

Here is a list of the best beauty products we are loving this November 2021: