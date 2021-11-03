Beauty Buys: 11 new beauty products to add to cart this November 2021

Find out the latest beauty products to add to the cart this November 2021.
From skincare to makeup, what does your skin crave the most this month? With our curated guide, get ready to add to the cart. Cult essentials such as the SK-II Pitera essence, Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask and Laneige’s NEO cushion are ready to charm you with a new look. Our favourite? The Andy Warhol x SK-II Pitera essence. If you’re looking for ways to de-puff those tired eyes, consider Elizabeth Arden’s latest Retinol Eye Cream.
For those experiencing redness and irritation on the face, try out the latest Dr. Jart+ Cicapair range for its incredible healing powers. In the makeup department, fans of Maison Kitsuné will adore the fashion brand’s collaboration with Laneige — we can’t get enough of the cream-coloured casing with the classic fox. The latest Nudestix Nudies range is divine for a naturally radiant glow, especially when you can experiment with the shades on the eyes, face and cheeks. Interested to know more? Scroll down and find out what’s on our radar this month.
Here is a list of the best beauty products we are loving this November 2021:
The cult-favourite Pitera essence is here to dazzle you with a bold new look. Designed to boost radiance and hydration to the skin; add two to three drops of the essence after your toner and before your serum. Each bottle is designed in a vivid technicolour print with famous quotes from the pop art icon — “All is pretty”, “If everybody is not a beauty, then nobody is”, and “I’ve never met a person I wouldn’t call a beauty”.
Tired of puffy eyes? Try Elizabeth Arden’s latest Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Eye Cream. This multi-benefit product helps smoothen, brighten and de-puff those fatigued eyes. This magical cream features a blend of retinol, peptides and niacinamide to boost moisture around the delicate eye area. The best way to apply this eye cream is after cleansing and after applying your serum by tapping gently around the eye area in an upward motion.
Available at Parkson Pavilion, Aeon Mid Valley, Isetan KLCC and Isetan Garden Midvalley
The best-selling Nudies by Nudestix has new additions to the family —Moodie Blu, Cherie, Bohemian Rose, Rusty Rouge, Crimson Lover and Ice Ice Baby. Ideal for those living on the go, stash the Nudies in your bag for an easy application. The best part? You can apply it to your cheeks, eyes and lips for a radiant glow, especially if you want to achieve the no-makeup makeup look. Plus, it’s long-lasting and provides a great pop of colour.
Your journey to luminous skin starts right here with Gucci Beauty’s first cushion foundation. Debuting in six shades, each compact is designed in a gorgeous pastel pink case featuring a lion and floral pattern — a great addition to your cosmetic bag. Formulated with SPF, anti-pollution and anti-blue light properties, this foundation is infused with Glycol and Glycerin for a moisturising complex along with Black Rose Oil for antioxidant protection. Plus, each application is buildable to your preference.
Dealing with sensitive skin? Don’t worry; we got you. Dr. Jart+ Heroes’ set comes to the rescue with their soothing saviour, the Cicapair range. Each set features the best-selling products: Cicapair Calming Gel Cream, Serum and Re-Cover SPF 40/PA+++ CC Cream. Thanks to the skin-calming ingredient, Centella Asiatica, this helps to target redness and sensitivity. Incorporate the hero products into your routine, and be prepared to be impressed with the positive changes. Our favourite product is the Cicapair Re-Cover CC Cream to soothe irritated skin — extremely helpful to neutralise the skin when you want to skip foundation.
Presenting Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia; with hints of White Gardenia, blended with solar Jasmine Grandiflorum Absolute, Pear Blossom accord and Brown Sugar, you can expect a sweet floral aroma for a carefree feel. As a celebration of the House’s 100th anniversary, the bottle is dipped in lacquered pink with a striking gold cap, enveloped in Gucci signature florals.
Fans of Maison Kitsuné are going to love this collaboration. The all-time favourite Neo cushion foundation is back with a new look, but this time with an adorable illustration of the “Chillax Fox” — Maison Kitsuné’s iconic logo. The Neo Cushion offers 24-Hour sweat-resistant wear, weightless coverage and a comfortable matte finish on the skin. Revolving around the theme of “Hey Neo! Let’s Chillax!”, the collaboration is available in two popular shades — 21N and 23N — with a tote bag and pouch. Not only is it adorable, but it’s refillable too.
Introducing Frank Body’s latest Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator. Treat this lotion as your companion to achieve smooth and supple skin. Formulated with caffeine, Nephelium longana seed extract, shea butter and acai, your skin will appear firmer and perkier. For better results, use it after exfoliating and add four to five drops of Booty Drops into your Perky before rubbing it all over your skin.
Tatcha’s latest Indigo Overnight Repair cream is an incredible addition to your routine to calm irritation, strengthen and balance the microbiome. Formulated to combat dry skin, uneven texture, fine lines and sensitivity, this 2-in-1 treatment is soothing and fragrance-free. A little goes a long way; massage a pearl-sized amount on your face and neck every night before heading to snooze land.
You’ve probably seen Caudalie’s Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask on TikTok or #BeautyTok lately. Good news: the cult-favourite receives a makeover. Don’t worry; the formula has not changed. Adored for its propensity to eliminate toxins and impurities, this mask helps unclog pores and excess sebum. Suitable for all skin types, the blend of purifying pink clay, coffee and grape is your one-way ticket to detoxify those pores in 10 minutes. Slather the mask on and pay attention to your pores under the clay mask once it dries.
Caudalie’s Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask will be launching on 15th November in all Caudalie boutiques, KENSapothecary stores, kensapothecary.com.my, Shopee and Lazada.
Give your skin some pampering with Strip’s latest TWO L(I)PS prebiotic range. On our radar is the Prebiotic Body Balm, infused with sugarcane-derived Squalane and shea butter to condition, tone and smooth the skin. Specially formulated between pH four to six, every application boosts glowing properties to keep the skin’s microbiome balanced and diverse. In addition, the balm is entirely safe to use for the vulva and face.