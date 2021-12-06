Beauty buys: 8 new beauty products to try this December 2021

Find out the latest beauty products to add to the cart this December 2021.
With Christmas and the New Year around the corner, spoil yourself with the best beauty products to elevate your skincare routine. With our curated guide, get ready to add these newest fragrances by Bvlgari, Chloé and Jimmy Choo to your perfume collection. They’re delicate, elegant and ideal for every personality. Plus, it is classified as a sweet stocking stuffer idea this holiday.
Check out Drunk Elephant’s newest O-Bloos Rosi Drops for those craving a natural flush. A pocket-friendly lippie range to include in your vanity is the L’Oreal Paris Chiffon Signature. Planning to travel abroad this month? Ditch your full-sized Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Mini Soft Matte Foundation bottle at home and carry the mini travel-friendly size with you.
In the skincare department, fans of Dermalogica will adore the BioLumin-C Gel Moisturiser for its brightening and strengthening properties. If you’re noticing dark circles and wrinkles on your skin, trust Filorga’s magical creation to boost TLC to your eyes and lip creases.
On the hunt for the ideal Christmas beauty gift? Head over to our Christmas gift guide here. In the meantime, find out what’s on our radar this December 2021.
Here is a list of the best beauty products to check out this December 2021:
Hero and featured image credit: Bvlgari
Bulgari’s Allegra will wrap you in a plethora of romantic yet refreshing scents to match your personality. The range consists of five Eau de Parfum fragrances – Riva Solare, Dolce Estasi, Rock’n’Rome, Fantasia Veneta and Fiori D’Amore – and five Magnifying Essences to layer to create your personalised scent. The Riva Solare emits an energising whiff with a sparkling citrus fragrance. The Fiore D’Amore entices you with its sensual rose scent, while the Dolce Estasi focuses on powdery floral notes. Rock N’ Rome carries a fruity floral aroma with zesty notes, while the Fantasia Veneta wraps you in red peach and vanilla scents. The House pays tribute to its heritage with a beautifully designed cabochon bottle representing coloured gemstones and Roman columns. Choose your desired Eau de Parfume and pick between the bergamot, rose, patchouli, vanilla and musk essences to combine for a heavenly aroma.
The Bvlgari Allegra is available at the Bvlgari counter, Parkson Pavilion KL starting 24 December 2021.
Trust the O-Bloos Rose Drops to deliver the natural flushed look you’re longing for. This lightweight and buildable formula features powerful antioxidants, sappanwood bark, Vitamin E, and Vitamin F to nourish, soothe the skin and promote resilience. The Sappan bark extract, a vegan pigment extracted from the sappanwood tree, provides the warm pink tones, while the antioxidants — white tea, grapeseed and cocoa extract — boost free-radical-fighting protection. A little goes a long way. Dab your O-Bloos cream blush lightly on the cheeks or go ahead and mix a few drops into your serum or moisturiser for an overall warmer flush.
Drunk Elephant’s O-Bloos Rosi Drops is available online and at Sephora.
It’s time to celebrate with Jimmy Choo’s ‘I Want Choo’ as your scent of choice. The fragrance celebrates the playful spirit and glamour of the Jimmy Choo woman. Ideal for a night out, a few spritzes of this heavenly scent evoke joy with a seductive twist. You will be enveloped with mandarin juice and velvet peach, along with red spider lily, jasmine sambac, vanilla and benzoin.
Can’t get enough of Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Mini Soft Matte Foundation? The cult favourite is now available in a travel-friendly size. Adored for its smooth, pore-diffused and shine-free finish, this lightweight product is available in the same 50 shades. Ideal for combating the Malaysian heat thanks to its climate-adaptive technology, the foundation is resistant to sweat and humidity.
Bid goodbye to dull skin by incorporating this BioLumin-C gel moisturiser into your skin regimen. This weightless, vitamin-c formulation helps brighten and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier thanks to its antioxidant formula with five various types of hyaluronic acid. It provides long-lasting hydration and minimises wrinkles while restoring a healthy glow. Start by cleansing and toning your face and applying this moisturiser twice daily.
If you loved the Signature Chloé scent, you would want to add the Naturelle to the cart. A divine rose scent with sustainability in mind; this new fragrance is vegan, free of filters and artificial colouring. The signature pleats-designed bottle is made with recycled materials, while ingredients are naturally sourced from sustainable plantations in Morocco and Italy. Be prepared to fall in love with the delicate rose scent along with hints of neroli, citron buds, blackcurrant buds, mimosa absolute and cedar.
The Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle is now available in Isetan, SOGO, AEON, Parkson, Metrojaya and Sephora stores.
The latest L’Oreal Paris Chiffon Signature is your trusty companion to achieve soft blurred lips. These sensual matte colours are weightless, highly pigmented and non-drying. The new formulation employs a velvety yet creamy smooth finish in nine red and pink variations to suit all skin tones. You can experiment with these lippies by creating a gradient lip and applying it as a blusher too.
Filorga’s Global-Repair Eyes & Lips is a multi-active cream derived from recognised aesthetic medicine techniques to tackle all signs of ageing. This 15ml bottle is composed of 50 meso-ingredients, three super nutrients and four-cell boosters devoting special attention to your eye and lip creases to treat dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and sagging skin. Apply a thin layer twice a day for effective results.