Beauty buys: 8 new beauty products to try this December 2021

Find out the latest beauty products to add to the cart this December 2021.

With Christmas and the New Year around the corner, spoil yourself with the best beauty products to elevate your skincare routine. With our curated guide, get ready to add these newest fragrances by Bvlgari, Chloé and Jimmy Choo to your perfume collection. They’re delicate, elegant and ideal for every personality. Plus, it is classified as a sweet stocking stuffer idea this holiday.

Check out Drunk Elephant’s newest O-Bloos Rosi Drops for those craving a natural flush. A pocket-friendly lippie range to include in your vanity is the L’Oreal Paris Chiffon Signature. Planning to travel abroad this month? Ditch your full-sized Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Mini Soft Matte Foundation bottle at home and carry the mini travel-friendly size with you.

In the skincare department, fans of Dermalogica will adore the BioLumin-C Gel Moisturiser for its brightening and strengthening properties. If you’re noticing dark circles and wrinkles on your skin, trust Filorga’s magical creation to boost TLC to your eyes and lip creases.

On the hunt for the ideal Christmas beauty gift? Head over to our Christmas gift guide here. In the meantime, find out what’s on our radar this December 2021.

Here is a list of the best beauty products to check out this December 2021:

Hero and featured image credit: Bvlgari