Beauty buys: 8 new beauty products to try this January 2022

Sustainable skincare brand from South Korea, I’m From, is now available in Malaysia. The skincare brand honours nature, ensuring every ingredient used in its products is sustainably harvested, preserved and formulated to maintain its natural origin. With seven different ranges available such as Honey, Ginseng, Mugwort, Fig, Vitamin Tree, Rice and Pear, I’m From’s products are formulated to suit all types of skin—combination, dry or even oily skin.

The Honey range is our top pick for Chinese New Year gifting to help you or your loved one shine radiantly and glow up this Year of the Tiger. Choose from I’m From Honey Serum (RM103), I’m From Honey Glow Cream (RM119), I’m From Honey Mask (RM113) or all three for a luxurious gift set!

I’m From is available on Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, as well as Watsons stores and online.

(Written by Sharuna Segaren/Prestige Online Malaysia)