Beauty buys: 8 new beauty products to try this January 2022

Kick off the new year by reviewing what your skin craves the most and go from there. This month, we’re highlighting a new sustainable skincare brand from South Korea, I’m From, as we feature the best-selling Honey range. For the beauty enthusiast, Drunk Elephant‘s latest T.L.C Glycolic Body lotion and Mamonde Rose Toner are worth adding to the cart. If you’re looking or planning to gift a fragrance, Tiffany & Co’s Rose Gold Eau de Parfum is truly captivating with its delicious, fruity scent. To elevate your skincare routine, Nudestix releases 4-in-1 beauty tools in collaboration with the professional skincare tool brand Beauty Magnet.
Here is a list of new beauty products to try throughout January 2022:
Drunk Elephant’s latest T.L.C Glycolic Body Lotion gently exfoliates while restoring moisture to the skin. Formulated with AHA — glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric acids — blends and soothing plant oils, this lotion strengthens your skin barrier to restore and protect the water content of your skin. Plus, this magical product makes a great companion when your skin is dehydrated, especially when you’re under the AC all day. Start slow and allow your skin to adjust by applying it every other day, following your daily sunscreen application.
If you love Malin+Goetz’s natural deodorants, consider adding the newest botanical deodorant to your bathroom cabinet. This product is composed of an aromatic blend of 12 plant extracts to add freshness and soothe sensitive underarms. With key ingredients such as witch hazel, arrowroot powder, coconut oil and botanic blend, the semi-translucent stick helps neutralise odour-causing bacteria while absorbing moisture and sweat.
The best-selling rose toner is now enhanced with stronger moisturising and soothing effects. It contains 90.97% rose water extracted from Damask roses grown in Bulgaria’s Rose Valley. The latest formulation helps boost hydration to your skin within an hour after application. The best part? It helps reduce skin redness and dead skin with every single swipe. It is also produced with eco-friendly Bio-Pet packaging made from 30% sugar cane extract. Use this after cleansing in your morning routine by soaking a cotton pad with the Rose Water toner and followed by your moisturiser.
Herbal Essences’ bio:renew range comprises three hero products: Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo, White Strawberry & Mint Shampoo and White Grapefruit & Mint Shampoo. For those dealing with dull hair, try out the Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo for its hydrating elements of anti-oxidants, aloe and sea kelp. Plus, we adore the summer scent of citrus, exotic spices and creamy vanilla with every wash. For flouncy and fresh locks, trust the White Strawberry & Mint Shampoo to come to the rescue. Lastly, the White Grapefruit & Mint Shampoo helps increase thickness and boosts volume of your luscious mane. The energising whiff of citrus, mint and peach makes your shower experience ten times better.
This one is for fragrance lovers. Tiffany & Co recently introduced the latest evolution of its fragrance collection: Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum. The new fragrance captures the optimistic spirit of the House with an olfactive composition that is vibrant, luminous and captivating. The Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum is the innovative creation of master perfumer Jerome Epinette of Robertet. The fragrance exudes fruity blackcurrant paired with pink pepper and lychee fruit, as well as blue rose accord, a unique hybrid featuring Japanese rose, and ambrette seed blend with deep musk and iris at the base for a warm finish.
Pamper yourself or gift this professional skincare tool to someone who would appreciate this. The NUDESKIN X BEAUTY MAGNET is a 4-in-1 magnetised tool collection containing a Rose Quartz Face Roller, De-Puffing Eye Roller, Comedone Extractor, and a Precise Tweezer. Enjoy a spa day at home with this simple yet professional solution that will help you invigorate and refresh your skin, clear clogged pores, as well as maintain groomed brows and remove stray hairs. All four tools in this pretty compact set are magnetised, portable and fit snuggly into each other so you won’t lose them.
Sustainable skincare brand from South Korea, I’m From, is now available in Malaysia. The skincare brand honours nature, ensuring every ingredient used in its products is sustainably harvested, preserved and formulated to maintain its natural origin. With seven different ranges available such as Honey, Ginseng, Mugwort, Fig, Vitamin Tree, Rice and Pear, I’m From’s products are formulated to suit all types of skin—combination, dry or even oily skin.
The Honey range is our top pick for Chinese New Year gifting to help you or your loved one shine radiantly and glow up this Year of the Tiger. Choose from I’m From Honey Serum (RM103), I’m From Honey Glow Cream (RM119), I’m From Honey Mask (RM113) or all three for a luxurious gift set!
Have you been taking care of your skin lately? Trust SK-II’s newest Skinpower products to plump, energise and achieve elasticity for a youthful glow. The coveted range is designed to supercharge your skin from within thanks to the Pitera, a natural ingredient from the fermentation process of a very unique yeast strain, and InfinitPower Technology (Calla Lilly, Dokudami and Peony extract). There are four magical products to note: Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion, Skinpower cream, Skinpower essence and Skinpower eye cream. Start by incorporating a few drops of the Skinpower Essence into your morning and night routine, followed by your preferred moisturiser. Suitable for oily skin types, the Airy Milky Lotion is lightweight and ideal for those living in a warmer climate, while the Skinpower Cream employs a rich and velvety texture for day and night application. Finish your routine with the Skinpower Eye Cream to nourish and tackle those fine lines around the eye area.