The best beauty treatments in KL to try this December 2021

From spa-style pampering to treating your locks to some TLC, we highlight the best beauty treatments in KL.

Whether you want a quick pick-me-up or a deep body rejuvenation, here are KL’s top treatments that employ traditional and bespoke techniques to prep your mind and body for the holidays.

AsterSpring has always been a go-to destination for deep cleansing the skin, and with its new treatment in town, you’re going to adore the long-lasting glow. For a head-to-toe rejuvenation, trust the Hammam Spa to provide the best remedy to any hectic week. The ideal hair-cation is COCOdry’s newest treatments that are worth adding to your wishlist.

Here is a list of the best beauty treatments in KL:

AsterSpring Power Brightening Facial Kit

Image credit: AsterSpring

As a leading chain of professional skincare salons, AsterSpring’s latest facial treatment offers a relaxing yet satisfying outcome. Check out the Power Brightening Facial if skin fatigue creeps on you due to lack of sleep and exhaustion. The process includes double cleansing, exfoliation and extraction. The facial employs high-performance active ingredients with the Intense Brightening Essence, Soothing And Rebalancing Ampoule Mist And Serum and Vitalzyme Bio-Cellulose Mask.

This treatment helps target uneven skin tone, freckles and sunspots to enhance radiance to the skin. An hour with their esthetician is all you need. Highlights include the Ampoule Mist And Serum to rebalance the skin microbiome and the soothing massage with a blend of calming essential oils to sweeten the deal. You are assured looking fresh and glowing on every visit.

AsterSpring Centres, RM288 / AsterSpring Signature Centres RM318

Hammam Spa Lot 10

Image credit: Instagram/@hammamspa.my

A slice of Moroccan haven in KL; Hammam Spa is where you can go for head-to-toe relaxation. For those unfamiliar, the hammam is a bathhouse with roots in Arab and Turkish cultures intended for cleansing the body. The latest outlet in Isetan Lot 10 unfolds beautiful interiors in vivid hues with a serene ambience. If it’s your first time, try out the Hammam & Gommage. Couples can book the Royal Couple Hammam (2 hrs 30 mins) for a fun, de-stressing date. The treatment includes a Hammam and Gommage, body masque, aromatic massage and a sea salt bath. Book your treatment here.

Hammam & Gommage, RM166

Royal Couple Hammam, RM718

Superfood Treatment by COCOdry

As the city’s first blowdry bar, COCOdry offers a pampering experience like no other. Located in Bangsar and Mont Kiara, the salon specialises in washes, blowouts, styling and hair treatments. The signature Coco Scalp Treatment is a favourite among many due to its eight-step regimen that targets dandruff, hair loss and greasy scalp.

The latest Superfood treatment is one to look forward to. Pick between the three scalp – Energising, Rebalancing, and Soothing – smoothies to target your hair needs. The Energising Smoothie detoxes and energises your follicles to boost hair growth, while the Rebalancing Smoothie helps rebalance the sebum secretion on the scalp. Lastly, the Soothing Smoothie moisturises dry scalp and soothes sensitivity. Packed with vitamins, minerals and nutritional benefits extracted from vegetables and fruits, get ready to unwind with your desired smoothie.

Book your treatment here.

