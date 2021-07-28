Say goodbye to bad hair days and treat your tresses right.

Your hair may appear healthy, but how well do you know your locks? Have a feel and identify what your hair truly needs. Whatever the concern – be it dryness or frizz – a hair mask is effective in regaining the shine it deserves. Consider this the next step into your hair care journey. You might have nailed the basics with shampoos and conditioners, but let’s embark on the next step. Like skincare, hair masks help achieve that healthy glow and lock in moisture. Think of it as a booster shot for your hair care routine. Depending on the products, you can use them once or twice a week before achieving sensational results. Here’s to a long-lasting shine – find out which product made it onto our list below.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Rana Sawalha; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Adrian Fernandez