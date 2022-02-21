Unwind at the best hotel spas in Kota Kinabalu

Craving for a spa day in Kota Kinabalu? Check out our guide on the best hotel spas in Kota Kinabalu to relieve some stress.

Kota Kinabalu is home to lush rainforests, crystal clear waters and stunning sceneries. Many avid travellers would book a flight to the capital city of Sabah to explore the beaches, mountains and participate in water activities – a way to connect with nature. If you’re planning a trip here and want to look for a way to relax, bookmark these places for a day of pampering. You will leave feeling refreshed with this guide to the best spas in Kota Kinabalu (that are open right now). Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out our guide on the best hotel spas in Kota Kinabalu in 2022:

Magellan Sutera Resort

Image credit: Magellan Sutera Resort

Are you ready for a quick escape? The Mandara Spa is located in a spacious two-storey space with Asian influences and a tropical ambience. If you’re looking for head to toe pampering, choose Pure Indulgence. For a romantic spa experience, the Yin & Yang package is highly recommended for couples.

What to book: Yin & Yang

Operating hours: 11 AM – 7 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Contact: +60 88-308-720 or email at malaysia@mandaraspa.com

Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa

Image credit: Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa

If you’re staying at the Shangri-La, don’t skip on the Chi Spa for some ultimate relaxation. From massages and body treatments to wellness journeys and more, you get to indulge yourself with a traditional Borneo treatment. Located on an island (connected to the hotel), the ambience will transport you to a tropical getaway. Try the Authentic Borneo Retreat. This treatment uses Sabahan elements for skin renewal while re-energising the body flow.

What to book: Authentic Borneo Retreat

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Contact: (60 88) 327-888

Book here or email at chi.tanjungaru@shangri-la.com

Shangri-La Rasa Ria

Image credit: Shangri-La Rasa Ria

Head over to The Spa at Shangri-La Rasa Ria to enjoy the selection of treatments. To kickstart your wellness journey, this spa infuses the rich Sabah culture uniting botanical and herbal products in your treatments. Pick the Asian Blend Massage, which combines traditional Asian techniques by restoring and balancing energy in your body. For a quick escape, try out the 30-minute Neck and Back Massage.

What to book: Asian Blend Massage (90 minutes)

Operating hours: 9 AM – 9 PM

Contact: (60 88) 797 888

Book here or email at thespa.rasaria@shangri-la.com

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Andy Wang; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Roberto Nickson