Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The best Christmas gifts for all the beauty lovers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With Christmas 2021 around the corner, gifting must be on your mind, and we have created a holiday gift guide to ease your day.
Showering your loved ones with the perfect presents can be both exciting and stressful. With our curated guide, we are featuring products targeting all beauty enthusiasts. Whether your best friend or family member is looking for an at-home beauty tool or the latest skincare range to include in their beauty routine, we have it all.
If you’ve been eyeing Dr. Dennis Gross’ iconic Alpha Beta Universal Peels, you can purchase it with the moisturiser and cleanser. Fans of Gucci Beauty will certainly appreciate the limited-edition packaging on the best-selling Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipsticks. L’occitane has a lot to offer with its holiday gift sets. On our wishlist is the Delicious Almond Party Set – we are fans of the aromatic almond scent. In collaboration with fashion designer Phillip Lim, Aveda offers a range of limited-edition hair accessories made from recycled PET and organic cotton for the eco-friendly companion.
Does your partner take a liking to Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask? Get your hands on them in a set of three. If you’re looking for ways to spruce your Christmas decor this year, be sure to keep a lookout for the ornament gift sets too.
Browse our holiday gift guide catered to any beauty lover:
Surprise the girls with the Shelfie Stars Skincare Essentials Set. The set includes the Truth Juice Daily Cleanser, Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner and the Banana Bright Eye cream for that ultimate glow. The Truth Juice Daily Cleanser is vegan and made with orange fruit water and PHA. It removes dirt, eye makeup and that stubborn mascara too. Formulated with AHAs, the Glow2OH toner is great for reducing dark spots. Use it in the evening by pouring it on a cotton pad before applying your moisturiser. To seal the deal, the Banana Bright Eye Creme helps target signs of ageing by reducing dark circles before any makeup application.
Malin+Goetz takes inspiration from the playful style of late graphic artist Milton Glaser for the limited-edition holiday collection. For friends who live in a colder climate, the ‘Saving Face Set’ is ideal to combat winter dryness. Start your routine with the Grapefruit Face Cleanser by removing makeup, dirt and oil without stripping the skin. Keep your skin hydrated with this lightweight Vitamin E Moisturiser for a nourishing glow without leaving any grease. Lastly, add the Detox Face Mask to your routine to hydrate, cleanse and brighten the skin. Plus, you can use this mask as a shaving cream.
Malin+Goetz is available at KENS Apothecary Bangsar Village II, BSC, One Utama, Suria KLCC and The Gardens.
If your special person is a fan of Fenty Beauty and Rihanna, they will definitely cherish this Resting Peach Face Cream Blush & Mini Gloss Bomb Cream duo. Adored for its non-greasy blush and colour gloss, this limited-edition set includes a full-size Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush and mini Gloss Bomb Cream for that natural flushed look on the cheeks and lips.
Are you ready to glow? This Christmas, Dr. Dennis Gross is offering the Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro in a pearlescent finish in addition to the standard rose gold and white combo. The LED face mask is excellent for at-home treatments. Applying it for 3 minutes every day will help diminish discolouration, smoothen wrinkles and clear acne for a youthful complexion. Comprising the Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion and the signature Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, the Hydration Celebration Kit is a wonderful addition to achieving dewy skin.
Spread joy with Fresh’s charming gift set ideas with the Colour & Care Hydrating Lip Gift Set or the Cleanse & Mask Duo Gift Set. The Colour & Care Hydrating Lip Gift Set features the Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy to replenish dry lips. At the same time, the Sugar Coral Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15 and the Sugar Icon Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15 help protect the lips with 24-hour moisture in a coral and red tint. The Cleanse & Mask Duo Gift Set is recommended for its soothing yet gentle Soy Face Cleanser and Rose Face Mask.
Chanel’s Holiday collection draws inspiration from the legendary N°5 fragrance. The signature golden shades are transformed into a Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette, while the lipstick and nail polish collection are beautifully splashed in romantic red hues. Ideal for any party look, the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette is great for achieving the perfect golden shimmer. Complete the look with the latest Rouge Allure N°5 lipsticks shades: the Emblematique and Legendaire.
Gucci Beauty’s cult favourite Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick receives a luxurious makeover. The signature gold-on-gold packaging is transformed in a luxe black and gold print adorned with gold hearts and stars. For an evening soiree, these creamy matte texture lippies are now available in three beautiful shades – 217 Valeria Rose, 519 Pauline Red and the emblematic 25* Goldie Red.
Channel the holiday spirit with Laneige’s limited-edition skincare sets. For those craving dewy skin, try out the top-selling Water Bank Moisture Essence set. The Lip Sleeping Masks are great for maintaining healthy and moisturised luscious lips. It comes in three fruity flavours; Berry, Grapefruit and Apple Lime. Slather this on your lips before you head to bed for incredible results.
Caudalie is celebrating the holidays with sustainability in mind. The brand highlights the most loved products with eco-designed gift sets that are fully recyclable. If your partner is dealing with sensitive skin, check out the Vinosource-Hydra for its hydrating elements. To tackle dark spots, the Anti-Dark Spot Solution Set is the go-to set for its brightening products and cult favourite Vinoperfect Radiance Serum. In addition, the best-selling Beauty Elixir now comes in a Beauty Elixir Glow to Go Set in 30 ML and 100 ML.
Thanks to Anastasia Beverly Hills, you can now possess killer brows with the Natural Looking and Budge Proof Brow Kit. Your goal to achieve fuller-looking brows is possible with these three products. Start with the Mini Dipbrow Gel to create dimension, later drawing the brows in with the best-selling Brow Wiz (available in Soft Brown, Medium Brown and Dark Brown) and lastly, locking the brows in place with the Mini Clear Brow Gel.
Whether it’s a treat to yourself or your loved ones, L’occitane’s holiday sets are worth grabbing this year. The brand’s delicious whiffs of the highly coveted Almond Shower Oil is now available in a Delicious Almond Party Set to achieve a supple and refreshed glow. To enhance your skincare routine, check out the Reset Bestie Skincare Box featuring the Reset Triphase Essence, Immortelle Reset and Divine Cleansing Foam to prevent ageing and strengthen your skin’s barrier.
Dedicated to any hardworking friend, the Body Pampering Set is great for TLC with the Extraordinary Oil and Shower products. The Fresh Face & Body Kit highlights the best-selling Rose Floral Water with the Gel in Oil and Shower Lemon & Honey as travel-friendly essentials for the jet-setter friend.
We can’t get enough of Burberry Kisses. The lippies are housed in the iconic Thomas Burberry monogram packaging specially curated for the holidays. Just in time for Christmas dinners and upcoming NYE parties, the new shades available are in Pearl Delicate Rose No.14, Pearl Russet No. 93, Pearl Oxblood No.97 and Pearl The Red No. 106. To complete the glamorous, bold lips, you could throw in the Signature Face & Eye Palette too. With four eye shadows, a blush and a stunning highlighter in one palette, we believe it’s everything you need to create a stunning party-ready look.
Burberry Festive Monogram collection is available in Parkson Pavilion & Sogo KL.
Fans of fashion designer Phillip Lim will swoon over these limited-edition hair accessories — hair towel wrap, carrying bag, scrunchie trio and a detangling combo. As the brand stays true to sustainability, you will find that each item is either made from 100% organic cotton or recycled PET. The hair towel wrap and carrying bag are made from organic cotton and designed to remove moisture from the hair. The scrunchies are made from 100% recycled PET, while the Detangling Comb is made from up to 95% post-consumer recycled polypropylene. In addition, the boxes and sleeves are also made with 100% recycled paper.
The Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Holiday Collection will be available on November 15 at Aveda stores, Lazada and Zalora.