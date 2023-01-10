Luxury perfume house Maison Psyché to debut in Malaysia this March 2023

Maison Psyché, an innovative and exceptional perfume house by Rémy Cointreau Group, is coming to Malaysia this year.

Back in October 2022, Rémy Cointreau Group introduced the debut of its first ever perfume house — adding to its already remarkable history. Led by Baptiste Loiseau (Rémy Martin‘s Cellar Master) and Sophie Labbé (Principal Perfumer at Firmenich), Maison Psyché is created via the fusion of time-honoured savoir-faire and the right terroirs.

Well, fast forward to present day 2023, fragrance enthusiasts would be glad to know that Maison Psyché will be making its inaugural arrival right here in Malaysia (and Singapore) in March. Yes, Malaysians will soon be able to get their hands on the perfume bottles made using Baccarat crystal and adorned in gold.

Five innovative and sensorial ingredients will be available as part of Maison Pysché’s first ever collection; all aged in oak cognac barrels. The massive reinvention involves five cherished scents, namely Patchouli from Indonesia, Bourbon Vanilla from Madagascar, Jasmine Grandiflorum from India, Centifolia Rose from Domain Notre Dame in France, and Bergamot from Calabria, Italy.

Each of these treasured fragrances lend their respective qualities to ALEXANOR, BELLE-DAME, ALCYONE, HAMADRYAS. and NYMPAHLIS. Notes range from pleasantly floral citrus and woody to spicy and sensual. Like you, we’re equally as excited for the launch of Maison Psyché in Malaysia and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with more fragrant information!

(All photos by Maison Psyché and Rémy Cointreau Group)