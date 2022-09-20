Meet Eidesis, Aesop’s latest Eau de Parfum inspired by Narcissus and Echo

Enter the myth of Narcissus and Echo, into a world both reflective and yonder where the latest Eidesis Eau de Parfum by Aesop awaits.

The latest and fourth iteration to join the line of Othertopias fragrance collection by Aesop is the Eidesis Eau de Parfum. It draws inspiration from the much of Narcissus and Echo, and the struggle between the inner and outer selves. The scent is beguiling, yet nuanced with a melange of grassy and woody notes — almost transportive to a state of ponder; contemplative to a certain extent.

The fragrance invites you to think — it is not one note. Eidesis Eau de Parfum honours the imaginary realms beyond the surface of the mirror, bringing together floral notes redolent of the pool or looking glass, with an earthy, woody vase of Vetiver, Sandalwood, and Cedar.

Eidesis is also created with long-term fragrance partner and nose, Barnabé Fillion, whose works have captivated many since the launch of the brand’s first fragrance. Within this particular scent comes a familiar layer, an extension of the previous Othertopias collection.

A unique bottle that is not defined by gender boundaries, the Eidesis opens with rousing top notes of sparkling Petitgrain, spicy Black Pepper and a subtle floral accord. It arouses with a spicy heart of Frankincense, Cumin and Cedar — very deep and spiced — before clarifying into a sumptuous base of Sandalwood and green Vetiver.

In simple words, it is a crisp and woody spritz — think dried grass in a forest during fall — accented with bright notes of spices. Take it in slowly and immerse in the Eidesis that will grow on you as it develops into an alluring scent for both day and night.

Eidesis Eau de Parfum is now available across Aesop signature stores, Aesop online and select departmental store counters nationwide.