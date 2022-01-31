10 nail art ideas for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

February is a great month to get your nails done. Whether you go for Chinese New Year-inspired nails or Valentine’s Day-inspired nails, it’s a fun time to glam up a little.

From red and pink hues over to tiger stripes (it’s the Year of the Tiger after all), there’s plenty to choose from. Whilst some like it abstract and others more literal, we’ve combined both contemporary and more playful and literal designs for both the Lunar New Year and the most romantic day of the year. Celebrate yourself, and take these to the nail spa this week. Here’s your dose of nail art inspo for February 2022.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.