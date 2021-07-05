Our brands
10 nail art ideas to try this July 2021

Whether you choose to get them done professionally, or try to keep yourself busy and creative by doing them at home, check out our gallery for the best nail art ideas to try this July 2021.

If there’s something that can really lift your spirits during yet another partial lockdown, it is this: a fresh manicure. This month, we’re taking cues from our friends living up their summers abroad, and adding plenty of colour to our nails. Whether it’s a pink twist on a French mani, or a groovy swirl with some glitter, there’s a little something for every nail art lover here. Swipe on for your dose of inspiration.

Beauty Grooming Nails Nail Art
