Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 nail art ideas to try this January 2022
Beauty & Grooming
07 Jan 2022

10 nail art ideas to try this January 2022

Browse gallery
10 nail art ideas to try this January 2022
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
10 nail art ideas to try this January 2022
Beauty & Grooming
10 nail art ideas to try this January 2022

Your nails deserve some major TLC, and you can exude that by browsing through our nail art inspiration for January 2022.

Wearing cool and sophisticated nail art is a perfect way to elevate your look. The beginning of a new year often has us feeling like starting fresh by adopting new habits, getting rid of old ones, and most commonly, rocking a new look. While some seriously invest more time in working out and others buy new clothes to up their fashion game, why not start with a new year manicure in a colour that’s new to you? From classic patterns to eye-catching designs that will make you feel the opposite of boring, here’s a gallery of our nail art ideas to help up your nail art game and brighten your mood for 2022.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @unistella_kr]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Grooming Nails Manicure Nail Art
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.