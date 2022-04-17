12 vacation nail art ideas for a flawless holiday manicure

Summer nail art is all about having fun! This summer, we’re craving a little bit of everything, from basic sheer colour to over-the-top nails. Whichever you prefer, there’s a nail design for you. We’ve compiled a list of the season’s most coveted nail trends for your summer vacation.

Summer nail art ideas to try right now

Colourful swirls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian W (@vwnails_)

Here’s a swirly colourful mani that’s eye-catching and easy to achieve. Just use the nail tool to create swirls and colourful french manicures.

Fun and Fruity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails)

It sure feels like summer with these fruity nails!

French with a twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕷 MISS BETTY ROSE🕷 (@missbettyrose)

Here’s a cult classic with a flair. Instead of a classic French manicure, extend the design downwards into your nail beds with multiple colours.

Candy floss with a hint of metallic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szkolenia 💅 Paznokcie Zakopane (@annagasienica_)

If you’re not a big fan of the classic white French, switch it out for summery pastels with doubled tips and metallics.

Dotted Accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

How simple and chic! This design can be recreated at home. For this super cute mani, all you need is a nude base, three colours for your dots, a toothpick to create them, and a top coat to seal the look.

Flirty florals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Legierska (@lemonnails_monikalegierska)

What is summer without florals? If you don’t want to go too flowery, pair them with classic French and you’re good to go.

Put on a happy face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by essie (@essie)

The smiling face trend is here to stay, as we can finally show off the smiles on our maskless faces.

Lipstick nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNISTELLA TREND NAIL /유니스텔라_네일 (@unistella_kr)

If you enjoy acrylics or gel extensions, this lipstick nails trend is for you. The slanted tips give them a unique shape, and the length is great for two-toned manicures such as these ombré nails.

Abstract

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paragon Beauty LLC (@paragonnails)

Spruce up your nude nails with an abstract pattern and subtle neon dots.

Heart accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szkolenia 💅 Paznokcie Zakopane (@annagasienica_)

There’s nothing like a pink and orange colour combination with delicate heart accents for summer.

Ombré Nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit)

Pairing these pink and purple ombré nails with a pink tie-dye swimsuit? We think we’ve found the perfect summer vibe! Switch up the colours as you please.

Colourful marble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMARNI NAILS (@imarninails)

What’s better than a pastel marble effect for summer?

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India