Beauty Buys: 10 new beauty essentials worth adding to cart this October 2021

A new month calls for new beauty essentials to include in your skincare journey.

We’re back with another curated guide on the latest products to cop. From skincare to makeup essentials and the latest fragrances, we have it all. If you’re looking for products that target fine lines while maintaining moisture in the skin, consider Laneige’s Perfect Renew Youth Retinol and Sulwhasoo’s new and improved Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream. Upgrade your beauty drawer with two new lush palettes by Anastasia Beverly Hills and Fenty Beauty that evoke romance and drama. If fuss-free lipsticks that don’t bleed or make your lips chapped after application are on your wishlist, say hello to the latest Burberry Kisses.

Since Halloween is around the corner, finding pleasure in Lush’s latest spooky additions doesn’t hurt. From bath bomb and bubble bar, to shower jelly and slime, it’s time to unwind and get hocus pocus ready. Check out which new beauty essentials made it on our radar this month.

