Beauty Buys: 10 new beauty essentials worth adding to cart this October 2021

A new month calls for new beauty essentials to include in your skincare journey.
We’re back with another curated guide on the latest products to cop. From skincare to makeup essentials and the latest fragrances, we have it all. If you’re looking for products that target fine lines while maintaining moisture in the skin, consider Laneige’s Perfect Renew Youth Retinol and Sulwhasoo’s new and improved Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream. Upgrade your beauty drawer with two new lush palettes by Anastasia Beverly Hills and Fenty Beauty that evoke romance and drama. If fuss-free lipsticks that don’t bleed or make your lips chapped after application are on your wishlist, say hello to the latest Burberry Kisses.
Since Halloween is around the corner, finding pleasure in Lush’s latest spooky additions doesn’t hurt. From bath bomb and bubble bar, to shower jelly and slime, it’s time to unwind and get hocus pocus ready. Check out which new beauty essentials made it on our radar this month.
Hero & Featured image credit: Burberry
If you’re hesitant about retinol, don’t overthink and try Laneige’s Perfect Renew Youth Retinol Eye Cream. With 27 years of research, Laneige has created a magical formulation with 95% pure Retinol and other active ingredients to reduce wrinkles, boost skin’s firmness and stimulate collagen production. Start by easing your way in by applying on alternate nights and gradually build from there once your skin reacts well to it. We’ve tested it out ourselves and the results are amazingly satisfying after two weeks of application.
It’s never too late to start thinking about anti-ageing skincare products for youthful and glowing skin. Sulwhasoo has revealed its latest and improved formula of the cult-favourite Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream. Formulated with the brand’s heritage ingredient, Ginsenomics, this incredible formula breaks the cycle of ageing skin by restoring and repairing collagen. Other benefits include reducing wrinkles, building up the protein in the skin’s structure and boosting skin resilience, which have us wanting to know more.
If you notice dullness and dryness in your skin, trust the Wild Rose Glow Day Cream to come to the rescue. This lightweight moisturiser is infused with organic wild rosehip seed oil to boost glowing properties into the skin. The hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture for a smooth and plump feel, while the olive leaf extract revitalises dull skin. Are you ready for that fresh glow?
It’s time to glam those lids with bold eyeshadow looks. Fenty Beauty’s latest Bomb Posse eyeshadow palette is inspired by the brand’s iconic Gloss Bomb – Fenty Glow, Fu$$y and Hot Chocolit – shades. With wearable tones, from brown to matte and metallic finishes, you can experiment and mix these colours for a day-to-night affair. Plus, this palette snaps together with any Snap Shadows for easy storage.
It’s clear that sunscreen is crucial to our skincare routine by now. Sunplay’s new sunscreen range provides UVA/UVB protection while shielding the skin from blue- and infrared light. Extremely useful for those working behind a computer all day. There are two products to note: UV Super Moisture Essence and UV Super Moisture Gel. Both are formulated with Snow Fungus extract to help restore moisture to your dry skin and reduce any signs of skin ageing. It’s weightless, wallet-friendly, rich in vitamin C and allows easy absorption without leaving any greasy residue.
We’re adding Perfect Strokes to our list of favourites from Rare Beauty. Created to suit every lash type, this weightless mascara is formulated with conditioners like castor oil, so your lashes stay soft throughout the day. In addition, you don’t have to worry about any smudges or flakes due to the water-resistant formula that lengthens and volumises your lashes.
The new Primrose palette embodies a touch of romance with 12 new shadows and blushes in rose-inspired shades. With high-pigmented buttery tones, this palette is excellent for creating a plethora of natural to glam looks. Be sure to apply light pressure when picking up the products to build your desired look due to how pigmented and blendable they are.
You can never say no to a bold lip, especially when it’s by Burberry Kisses. With 31 timeless shades to choose from, each lippy imparts a fresh rose scent with a satin finish after every application. Thanks to the hyaluronic acid-enriched formula, these lippies will keep your lips hydrated for up to 24 hours. Plus points: They’re long-lasting and stay in place without bleeding. Our top picks? Burnished Red and Tempest Rose.
Things are about to get spooky as Lush celebrate Halloween with the latest quirky additions and returning favourites. Not only do they look adorable next to your shower essentials, but these boo-tiful treats make a great gift too. We can’t wait to relax and unwind with these ghostly staples.
New scent alert: Boss’ Alive is an incredible composition of everything fruity, woody and floral that celebrates a new spirit of femininity. Created by renowned perfumer Annick Menardo, Alive marks as a companion to the iconic BOSS male scent. We classify this as the perfect everyday fragrance. A few spritzes of this joyful fragrance, and you will be enveloped in combined whiffs of apple, blackcurrant, plum, warm cinnamon and vanilla.
BOSS ALIVE Eau de Parfum is available at Metrojaya, Sogo and Isetan Online and departmental stores.