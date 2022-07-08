Beauty Buys: 5 new beauty products you will want to try in July 2022

Discover the latest beauty products to add to the cart in July 2022.
This month’s beauty launches are perfect for boosting hydration and collagen while protecting the skin. For the best everyday sunscreen, incorporate Supergoop‘s newest Every Single Face into your daily routine. It’s moisturising, guards the skin against harmful UV rays, and leaves the skin feeling flawless before any makeup application. Due to staying in a tropical climate, it’s common to look for nourishing products, and Too Faced’s Too Femme Heart Core lippie is the one to add to the cart. Plus, the adorable pastel pink heart-shaped case is a definite conversation starter. If you’re wondering what’s on our radar from Dermalogica, add their best-selling Daily Microfoliant to your wishlist. Trust us; you will love having this as part of your skincare regimen.
Interested to know more? Check out what’s buzzing this month.
Our top new beauty products for July 2022:
Hero & featured image credit: Too Faced
Jump To / Table of Contents
Lipstick and lip balm? It’s the best of both worlds. For a juicy yet nourishing shine, check out Too Faced’s latest Heart Core lipstick. Infused with acerola cherry compound and shea butter, these coveted lippies are perfect if you’re looking for medium coverage and a glossy look. A single swipe is all you need for that natural glow, and thanks to the buildable formula, you can work your way to achieving fuller coverage. There are nine shades available, including four Asia-exclusive hues. Our favourite is Sweet Romance, In The Mood, and Nothing Compares 2 U. Plus, the strawberry scent smells like a dream with every application.
Are you looking for the best SPF to include in your skincare routine? Add Supergoop’s latest Every Single Face to the cart. This tried-and-true product is a favourite among many beauty enthusiasts due to its non-greasy finish. The best part? It does not leave any white cast residue. It absorbs flawlessly into the skin and gives a cooling sensation with every application. The formula also helps minimise the appearance of pores while locking moisture to maintain skin hydration. We love applying Every Single Face before layering on our desired foundation for a long-lasting glow.
As one of the leading suppliers of Australia’s wellness industry, Swisse is finally expanding its range in the Malaysian market. Adored for its range of skincare products and supplements, the brand introduced its latest collagen production: Collagen Plus. The newest Collagen Plus uses premium hydrolysed collagen peptides to boost your overall skin health. Key ingredients include Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A and Copper. Not only is it great for the body, but it keeps your skin hydrated too. Be sure to take three tablets once daily after your meals.
Available at Watsons, Lazada, and iHerb.
Ask any Dermalogica fan, and there’s a chance they will mention the brand’s best-selling Daily Microfoliant as their favourite beauty item. The Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator is a gentle rice-based exfoliating powder that helps eliminate dead cells and gunk from the skin. Don’t be alarmed with the texture; all you need is water to activate the formula. Besides exfoliating, the product helps soothe while brightening the skin. Incorporate half a teaspoon of the product into your wet hands and rub them together to create a creamy paste. Apply the product to the face in circular motions and massage it gently before rinsing thoroughly.
Aveda’s newest launch is every colourist’s dream come true. The Full Spectrum Permanent Vegan Treatment Hair Colour features a new exclusive alkaliser technology, offers customisable colours, pure-fume aroma and a 100% recycled aluminium tube. It also enhances colour penetration and delivers radiant shine with speedy coverage. Plus, it’s formulated with organic avocado oil, organic baobab oil and organic sacha inchi oil to give your locks a smooth and lustrous glow. The professionals will love how easy it is to create any desired colour from the chosen series: Natural Cool and Natural Series.