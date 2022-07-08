Beauty Buys: 5 new beauty products you will want to try in July 2022

Discover the latest beauty products to add to the cart in July 2022.

This month’s beauty launches are perfect for boosting hydration and collagen while protecting the skin. For the best everyday sunscreen, incorporate Supergoop‘s newest Every Single Face into your daily routine. It’s moisturising, guards the skin against harmful UV rays, and leaves the skin feeling flawless before any makeup application. Due to staying in a tropical climate, it’s common to look for nourishing products, and Too Faced’s Too Femme Heart Core lippie is the one to add to the cart. Plus, the adorable pastel pink heart-shaped case is a definite conversation starter. If you’re wondering what’s on our radar from Dermalogica, add their best-selling Daily Microfoliant to your wishlist. Trust us; you will love having this as part of your skincare regimen.

Interested to know more? Check out what’s buzzing this month.

Our top new beauty products for July 2022:

Hero & featured image credit: Too Faced