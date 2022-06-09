Beauty Buys: 5 new products to add to the cart in June 2022

Find out which beauty product made it on our radar in June 2022.
It’s all about treating your skin right with the best products. If you want to start a proper skincare routine, start by asking yourself: Which products are suitable for you, and what can these products do to your skin? Our curated guide includes the latest beauty products, from face masks to body balms. Get ready to elevate your signature scent with the newest fragrances by Bvlgari and Gucci Beauty. If you are experiencing dry skin, incorporate Melvita’s most unique Source de Roses cream for an immediate boost of hydration.
Unwind with Fenty Skin‘s delicious yet effective detox face mask. The fragrance-free and vegan mask is perfect for targetting the pores without stripping the moisture barrier. Hydrate your skin with Drunk Elephant‘s trusty Wonderwild Miracle Butter balm. It’s travel-friendly and perfect for reapplying at home, in the office or travelling.
New beauty products we’re loving throughout June 2022:
Gucci Beauty releases two new scents this season: Tears from the Moon and Love at your Darkest. Light yet botanical, Tears from the Moon is ideal as a daytime companion. Taking inspiration from the art of alchemy, the romantic scent is infused with white peony, lily of the valley and stephanotis. Perfect for evening dates and galas, Love at your Darkest produces a woody and spicy whiff, enveloped with black pepper, incense and cedarwood. It’s rich, sweet, yet sensual.
The scents are available at Gucci Beauty KLCC Store and Gucci Beauty Boutique at Mid Valley Megamall.
If you love Bvlgari’s Allegra range, check out the brand’s three new hero products: Spettacolore EDP, Baciami EDP and Magnifying Myrrh Essence. The Spettacolore resembles the enchantment of magic and beauty, making it ideal for any gala event. The sweet medley of iris blooms fills the room with every spritz. For those who love a hint of vanilla and gardenia in their everyday scent, the Baciami EDP is your trusty companion. Amplify your desired Allegra scent with the latest magnifying Myrrh essence. Smooth and warm, the Myrrh essence is the perfect way to layer your everyday fragrance with a lustrous and fruity aroma.
The Bvlgari Allegra is now available at Parkson, Pavilion KL.
On the hunt for the perfect hydrating cream? Trust Melvita’s Source de Roses. Designed to plump the skin, the magical lotion is infused with resurrection plants from South Africa and wild roses. A single application is all you need to feel fresh and hydrated, lasting up to 48 hours. For an effective skincare routine, start by double cleansing the face with milky cleansing oil and fresh micellar water. Prep the skin with rose extra water and apply the hero product before your eye product.
We tend to neglect our bodies when working under the AC all day. Believe it or not, your skin deserves major TLC. Start by finding a suitable butter balm. This month, we’re paying attention to Drunk Elephant’s latest Wonderwild Miracle Butter. Formulated with plant—marula, cupuacu, mango and shea — butters and fatty-acid-rich plant oils, the butter balm elevates your skin to its healthiest state, especially if you’re experiencing irritation, dryness and flakiness. Toss this heavenly product in your bag and you’re good to glow.
The product will be sold exclusively at sephora.my and select Sephora stores from 16 June.
Fenty Skin’s newest Cookies N Clean not only sounds delicious but also includes a plethora of benefits. The whipped clay detox face mask helps reduce excess oil and visibly tightens pores without drying out the skin. Suitable for all skin types, the whipped mask is made with clay, charcoal, salicylic acid, rhubarb and ginger extracts. The product is ideal for improving skin texture while conditioning and soothing the skin. Plus, we love how bouncy and whipped the texture is before massaging into the skin.