Beauty Buys: 5 new products to add to the cart in June 2022

Find out which beauty product made it on our radar in June 2022.

It’s all about treating your skin right with the best products. If you want to start a proper skincare routine, start by asking yourself: Which products are suitable for you, and what can these products do to your skin? Our curated guide includes the latest beauty products, from face masks to body balms. Get ready to elevate your signature scent with the newest fragrances by Bvlgari and Gucci Beauty. If you are experiencing dry skin, incorporate Melvita’s most unique Source de Roses cream for an immediate boost of hydration.

Unwind with Fenty Skin‘s delicious yet effective detox face mask. The fragrance-free and vegan mask is perfect for targetting the pores without stripping the moisture barrier. Hydrate your skin with Drunk Elephant‘s trusty Wonderwild Miracle Butter balm. It’s travel-friendly and perfect for reapplying at home, in the office or travelling.

New beauty products we’re loving throughout June 2022:

