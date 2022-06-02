facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 fresh and summery nail art ideas to try this June
Beauty & Grooming
02 Jun 2022

10 fresh and summery nail art ideas to try this June

Browse gallery
10 fresh and summery nail art ideas to try this June
Lifestyle Asia
10 fresh and summery nail art ideas to try this June
Beauty & Grooming
10 fresh and summery nail art ideas to try this June

We’ve made it halfway through the year, and to celebrate, here are 10 new nail art ideas to try this June.

Whilst June marks the official beginning of the rainy season in Thailand, for much of the rest of the world, it’s the start of summer. Thereby, to brighten up our rainy days and bring some positivity to our nails, here are 10 new and summery nail art ideas to try this month.

Whether you prefer minimal or bold nails, there’s a little something for everyone here. Amping up the colour, the accessories, and all the glam, here are some of our favourite nail art ideas for this month.

Grooming Nails Nail Art
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.