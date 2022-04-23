Rehydrate your dry hair with quinoa seed extracts

If there is one superfood that has constantly topped the charts in the last decade and has become fairly popular among mindful eaters, it is quinoa. The gluten-free grain is making its way from restaurant menus to hair care ingredient labels. But why? It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all eight necessary amino acids and has the highest protein levels of any grain. Read on to know more about this incredible ingredient for hair.

Everything to know about quinoa seed extract for hair

You’ve probably heard of quinoa, a delectable and healthy grain that’s frequently found in pricey salad bowls. But did you know that its extract is a fantastic ingredient in hair care products?

What exactly is quinoa seed extract?

The quinoa seed extract is obtained from the flowers and leaves of the quinoa plant and is produced by cold pressing the quinoa seed. Since our hair is made of keratin (a protein), adding quinoa extract strengthens and protects it. Quinoa seed extract may be used on pretty much any hair type. It may be especially beneficial for people with dry, brittle hair because it can improve moisture retention and contains a lot of protein to strengthen those strands.

Benefits of this ingredient for hair

“If you want the quinoa to be effective in hair care, it needs to be hydrolyzed,” experts say. “This is a procedure that breaks down the quinoa and extracts the acids.” When looking for quinoa extract in hair care products, make sure there’s a significant amount in order to get the benefits.

It is hydrating

Quinoa seed oil’s humectants draw moisture from the air, making it a wonderful source of hydration for your scalp and strands. It can support curls and remove frizz since it smooths the cuticle.

Extremely beneficial for scalp

A healthy scalp is the foundation of strong hair. Quinoa extract helps in achieving and maintaining this by keeping your scalp hydrated and regulating the amount of sebum generated. Excessive sebum production might result in scalp acne.

Defends against free radicals

Due to its high levels of vitamin E and other antioxidants, quinoa seed extract can repel free radicals, which are damaging molecules that damage your hair and skin. This keeps your hair follicles healthy and strong, allowing for consistent hair growth.

Helps to maintain healthy blood flow

Quinoa extract contains vitamin B3, which is also known as niacin. Niacin is known to help dilate blood vessels and encourage healthy blood flow in your scalp, according to experts. This permits more oxygen and nutrients to reach your hair follicles. This strengthens and feeds your follicles, promoting hair growth.

Helps in preserving hair colour

Because of its high protein content, quinoa seed extract is good for protecting colour-treated hair. It can also protect your hair from the harmful effects of heat styling.

DIY ways to use quinoa for hair

While quinoa extract may be found in shampoos, conditioners, masques, leave-in conditioning treatments, hair shields, and curl creams, you can save bucks by making your own DIY product.

Quinoa extract is commonly seen on product ingredient labels as “hydrolyzed quinoa protein.” Quinoa, like other proteins used in hair care products, must be hydrolyzed in order for the molecules to be tiny enough to permeate beyond the cuticle layer. Hydrolysis occurs via acid, water, fermentation, or, in the case of certain components, microbes that not only break down the proteins but also aid to release lactic acid from the quinoa, which gives hydrating benefits.

Add to your shampoo or conditioner

While quinoa seed extract is effective on its own, it also works well in conjunction with other hair products. Adding a dash to your shampoo or conditioner can deliver all of the advantages without adding another step to your hair care regimen.

Make a rinse

Fill a jar with quinoa, water, a starter, or a little amount of apple cider vinegar and let it ferment for a few days before using it as a hair rinse in the shower for stronger and nourished hair.

Quinoa paste

Quinoa seeds can also be used on their own by grinding them into a paste.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kimkardashian