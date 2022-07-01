The Sweetest Scents: 7 fragrances Scha Alyahya & Awal Ashaari are currently loving

Our digital cover stars, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari, share a specially curated list of their favourite scents at the moment.

As with everything else in their sense of style, Scha and Awal tend to look towards the subtle when it comes to their favourite fragrances. The underrated gems, the scents less talked about. For Scha and Awal, perfumes aren’t just a means to get heads turning — they are also pick-me-ups in a bottle, helping them relax their senses as they indulge in their favourite notes.

Awal leans more to oud as his favourite scent — masculine and woody, and ranges from sweet to earthy; while Scha finds herself drawn toward floral scents that are captivating yet not too overpowering, like magnolia, which is known to be lightly fruity. The power couple are pleasantly surprising in their knowledge when it comes to their favourite fragrances, and this is why we took the liberty to sit down with Scha and Awal to ask them for the full breakdown of their seven favourite scents right now.