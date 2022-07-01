The Sweetest Scents: 7 fragrances Scha Alyahya & Awal Ashaari are currently loving

Our digital cover stars, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari, share a specially curated list of their favourite scents at the moment.
As with everything else in their sense of style, Scha and Awal tend to look towards the subtle when it comes to their favourite fragrances. The underrated gems, the scents less talked about. For Scha and Awal, perfumes aren’t just a means to get heads turning — they are also pick-me-ups in a bottle, helping them relax their senses as they indulge in their favourite notes.
Awal leans more to oud as his favourite scent — masculine and woody, and ranges from sweet to earthy; while Scha finds herself drawn toward floral scents that are captivating yet not too overpowering, like magnolia, which is known to be lightly fruity. The power couple are pleasantly surprising in their knowledge when it comes to their favourite fragrances, and this is why we took the liberty to sit down with Scha and Awal to ask them for the full breakdown of their seven favourite scents right now.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Ever the perfect pair, Scha and Awal share a favourite in Bond No. 9 New York — a perfume that’s known to be both floral and woody, combining the aromas that they love. The brand’s signature fragrance, The Scent of Peace, contains some fruity notes of Black Currant and Grapefruit; as well as Lily-of-the-Valley for its middle notes, and Musk and Virginia Cedar for its base notes.
Awal’s go-to fragrance is Creed’s Green Irish Tweed, a woody floral musk for men who want to feel like they’re taking a long walk through the Irish countryside. Rich, fresh and sporty, it’s no wonder that the scent is a signature of the house of Creed.
Scha also shares Awal’s fondness for Creed scents, and her pick is Love in White, a more romantic floral perfume that combines Bulgarian rose and Florentine iris with feminine notes of Italian orange, magnolia and warm vanilla.
4 /7
Byredo perfumes are also Scha’s favourites — known for its signature floral scents such as Young Rose and La Tulipe, and gaining popularity for its chic and minimal packaging.
Of course, it’s no surprise that Awal — whose favourite scent is oud — would opt for London Oud by Fragrance Du Bois. With woody and aromatic notes taking charge, the fragrance touches on both sweet and fresh, giving it a little more depth.
6 /7
Known as the perfume that became popular for not smelling like anything you’ve ever come across before, Santal 33 is Scha’s recommendation for one of her favourite scents. Made from a unique blend of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris and violet, we’re not surprised that Scha’s floral-loving self would go for this one-of-a-kind fragrance.
Scha’s favourite floral scent, magnolia, takes centre stage in her choice of Eau de Magnolia from Frédéric Malle, which is accompanied by bergamot, grapefruit and lemon, as well as a hint of apricot to finish — making it a perfect summery scent.