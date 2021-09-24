Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > Add to cart: The best hair brushes for every hair type
Add to cart: The best hair brushes for every hair type
Beauty & Grooming
24 Sep 2021 09:45 AM

Add to cart: The best hair brushes for every hair type

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Add to cart: The best hair brushes for every hair type
Beauty & Grooming
Add to cart: The best hair brushes for every hair type

Using the right hair brushes for your hair type can make a significant difference in your hair’s health and appearance.

Many of us may have never given much thought to the kind of hairbrush we’re using. However, the wrong one can be responsible for a bad hair day or even damaged strands. Having the right brush is super crucial for your hair care. Thus, selecting the optimal one for your hair type will give you the best results. Here, we’ve curated a list according to hair type or condition and what they can do for you.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tangle Teezer via Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

For fine hair
1
For fine hair

Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush

Take the fear out of brushing your fine hair. The Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush is great for daily use and reducing stress to the hair. This professional brush features extended bristles that stimulate and massage the scalp, too. Perfect for smoothening hair during blow-drying to create straight styles.

[Image Credit: Aveda]

For fine hair
Price
RM130
shop now
For thick hair
2
For thick hair

YAO Moving Square Brush Wooden Texture

The YAO Moving Square Brush Wooden Texture is ideal for managing thick hair problems. With a large number of bristles, it easily detangles thick hair without snagging or tugging. Besides the ergonomic design and antibacterial coating, it’s compatible with both wet and dry hair and can even be used for hair treatment during a shower.

[Image Credit: YAO]

For thick hair
Price
RM138
shop now
For curly hair
3
For curly hair

Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly

If caring for your curls is giving you a hard time, opt for the Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly. It slides right through the strands and leaves your curls super-defined, tangle-free, and in uniform ringlets. Moreover, it fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and you can easily manoeuvre it, too.

[Image Credit: Tangle Teezer]

For curly hair
Price
RM83
shop now
For frizzy hair
4
For frizzy hair

Goody Smooth Blends Boar Ceramic Oval Cushion Brush

Thanks to its ionisation effects, the Goody Smooth Blends Boar Ceramic Oval Cushion Brush effectively tames frizz and adds finishing touches on any desired look. While it volumises your hair, it’s also ceramic-infused for a faster drying time.

[Image Credit: Goody]

For frizzy hair
For dull hair
5
For dull hair

Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer

The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer is how you can achieve soft and silky looking hair. The Intelliflex and natural boar bristles work together to care for your hair roots and evenly spread your favourite hair oil to every hair strand. You’ll love the smooth polishing effect and shine that it gives for happier tresses.

[Image Credit: Wet Brush]

For dull hair
Price
RM59.64
shop now
Grooming Hair Best hair brushes
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl