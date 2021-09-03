Your key to healthy nails and where to shop for cuticle oils

Without good cuticle conditioners and oils, it’s near impossible to keep your nails healthy.
Aside from the hand creams, cuticle oils are a must-have if you want beautiful hands. Regardless of the formula, they provide a pack-full of superfoods that your cuticles need to maintain strong nails. Especially for those who love getting their nails done, nail care is never to be ignored. If you’re in search of great cuticle oils, here’s a list to check out. They’ll make a perfect nail care routine and set the foundation for healthy hands.
Formulated with a high concentration of shea oil, L’Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil smoothens and keeps the cuticles intensely nourished. It comes with a brush applicator for easy application as well.
Pamper yourself with a burst of fresh lemon from Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. This intensive cuticle treatment is loaded with sunflower oil and vitamin E for deep nourishment. It softens the cuticles and repairs brittle nails for young-looking hands.
If you love getting manicures, the Sephora Cuticle Care Gel is for you. This cuticle care features a non-rinse formula that treats dryness without removing any traces of nail polish. It gives you no reason to worry about having greasy fingers too.
The Innisfree Nail Serum is a two-layer serum that provides an oil-water balance for the area around the fingernail. With the moisturising and soothing effects of Jeju green tea seed oil, dry cuticles and split fingernails will no longer be bothering you.
