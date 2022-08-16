Transform your hair with these top hair oils for a healthy hair growth

The benefits of oiling hair have been recommended as a universal remedy for anything from lifeless tresses to damaged ends to stress relief, whether you’ve read it on the internet or heard it from your elders. This hair advice has most likely come from a variety of sources, including moms, grandmothers, relatives, friends, specialists, and perhaps even a stranger or two.
Continue reading to find out if hair oiling still has all of the incredible benefits that grandmothers promised, or if it does more harm than good. We’ve also put together a list of the best hair oils for deep hydration and shine.
Benefits of oiling hair
Improves hair growth
One of the primary advantages is that it promotes hair growth. Massage it into your scalp to increase blood circulation and make your strands thicker and stronger. Traditionally, hair oiling with a proper massage technique promotes hair growth while also ensuring an optimal supply of supplements to the scalp. These advantages of using hair oil eventually promote hair growth.
Prevents dandruff
Dandruff is arguably the most well-known concern related to hair care. In reality, this issue affects more than half of the population. Hair oiling, on the other hand, is one of the simplest ways to treat dandruff. Dandruff and hair breakage are frequently caused by a dry scalp. This can surely be avoided by oiling, making it the most convenient approach for naturally getting rid of dandruff at home.
Hydrates the hair and prevents frizz
Oils high in vitamin E and fatty acids, such as castor oil and olive oil, can form a physical barrier around hair cells, preventing moisture loss and leaving strands looking dull and dry.
Strengthen roots
Applying this product to your scalp on a regular basis removes dead skin and toxic elements from your scalp. As a result, your hair follicles are cleaned of harmful bacteria, and your hair roots are greatly strengthened. Furthermore, the benefits of oiling hair overnight can replenish lost minerals and nutrients in your tresses and scalp, strengthening roots.
Prevents hair fall
A hair massage once every seven days is essential for the health of your hair. This is due to the fact that hair oil massage provides the benefits of exfoliation, cleaning off dead skin, and strengthening and revitalising fine tresses, hence preventing hair fall. If hair loss is your main concern, you may pick an Ayurvedic product with organic natural components that perform far better than other products on the market, such as products with onion, which will prevent hair fall.
How to oil your hair?
Step 1: Apply oil to your scalp and massage in a circular motion with your fingertips.
Step 2: Apply the remaining oil on your palms to your hair.
Step 3: Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight.
Step 4: Wash hair the next day or after 1-2 hours. Thoroughly rinse.
Step 5: Condition as normal.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you have an oily scalp, dermatologists recommend not to use oil too often. If the scalp is already oily then there are more chances that it will trap dust, lead to itching, and other skin infections as well. This can lead to severe hair fall.
Answer: Lipids play an important role in making hair appear and feel healthy and thick. They help in the maintenance of hair's shine and gloss. Oil, according to experts, helps strengthen the hair shaft, particularly in cases of frizzy or dry hair. It works best if the oil is kept in the hair overnight.
Answer: There are many oils which helps with hair fall. Some of them are: Mamaearth Onion Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control, Biotique Bio Bhringraj Fresh Growth Therapeutic Oil, Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment, etc.
Answer: First, apply oil to your scalp and massage in a circular motion with your fingertips. Apply the remaining oil on your palms to your hair. Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight. Wash hair the next day or after 1-2 hours. Thoroughly rinse. Lastly, condition as normal.
Answer: Experts recommend oiling your hair at least twice a week, ideally the night before you plan to wash it.
Answer: According to experts, the belief that hair oil encourages hair growth is a complete fallacy. Oils can nurture your hair, but they cannot stimulate growth. Oiling your hair alone will not result in hair growth. Dietary and lifestyle changes are also essential.