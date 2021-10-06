A list of the best hotel spas in KL for head-to-toe pampering sessions

The soothing scents of essential oils and tranquil instrumental await; it’s time to lose those knots and unwind at the best hotel spas in KL.

Let’s face it, WFH and city life can wear you out. After countless months of staring at your screen and being surrounded by these four walls, it can take a toll on you. It’s safe to say that we all deserve a little break sometimes. The thought of entering a serene atmosphere while getting a massage or facial done doesn’t seem so bad after all. Thankfully, hotel spas are ready to welcome you – with strict SOPs – for a pampering experience to relax and de-stress.

Whether you need a mind-soothing massage or a pampering day with the girls, Kuala Lumpur’s best hotel spas have got you covered. Before making an appointment, check out our list of the best hotel spas in KL.

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Mandarin Oriental

Kicking off our list of the best hotel spas in KL is The Spa at Mandarin Oriental. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, The Spa offers relaxing facials and body treatments catered for the mind and soul. As the only spa in Malaysia recognised by Forbes Travel Guide, we guarantee that you will be in good hands upon arrival. Pamper yourself or your loved one with an appointment to experience a day of deep tranquillity. Check out for more info here.

What to book: Deep Sleep massage. Aromatherapy massage.

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday, 11 AM – 7 PM

Contact: 03-2179-8772

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Image credit: Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Upon entering Sofitel Spa, the first thing you will notice are the intricate details – cloud-like fabrics and motifs – to make guests feel like they’re on cloud nine. This 347 sq meter space comprises five spacious treatment rooms with duo-treatment suites for romantic couples. Don’t miss out on the Hammam bath experience. Check out the list of treatments here.

What to book: Rejuvenation massage, and Hammam (body scrubbing and steaming)

Opening hours: 12 PM – 8 PM (daily)

Contact: 03-2720-6696

The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Image credit: RuMa Hotel & Residences

Need a quick escape? Book an appointment at UR Spa for a sanctuary of revitalisation. Known for their tailor-made treatments that embrace local indigenous techniques, along with bespoke and organic formulations, a day spent at their relaxation space is just what you need to ease the mind. Check out for more info here.

What to book: UR A WARRIOR, and UR A GODDESS.

Opening hours: Mondays – Fridays, 2 PM – 9 PM. Weekends, 10 AM- 9 PM.

Contact: urspa@theruma.com

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Four Seasons KL

Head over to the Four Seasons Spa for cutting-edge treatments with Malaysian traditions that will make you feel and look your best. Explore between the world-class body treatments and facials for a day of fulfilment. There are many options to choose from, from healing massages to body renewal and bespoke spa packages. Check out for more info here.

What to book: Antioxidant Detox Body Wrap

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8.30 PM (daily)

Contact: kua.spa.dst@fourseasons.com

EQ Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: EQ Hotel

Head over to the Sanctum Spa, located on level 29 of EQ hotel, to heal the mind, body and soul. Inspired by the Chromotherapy concept (use of colours to heal the physical, mental and spiritual energy imbalance), your relaxation journey is designed to give you the benefits you need. With five main Chromotherapy – Sanctum Signature Massage Oil, Energy, Calm, De-stress, Nourish – colours to choose from, you will be leaving the spa feeling rejuvenated after every treatment. Check out for more info here.

What to book: Sanctum Signature

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Contact: Book your appointment here.

The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton

It’s time to hit the reset button and enrich yourself with a spa day at the Ritz-Carlton. This spa infuses the rich culture and heritage while uniting modern and ancient practices by using natural local ingredients. Try out their Sensory Sound Bath. This unique pampering session offers a full body deep tissue massage combined with hot stones and a 10-minute sound bath for ultimate relaxation. Check out for more info here.

What to book: Sensory Sound Bath

Opening hours: 10 AM – 9 PM (daily)

Contact: 03-2142-8000 or email ritzkl@ritzcarlton.com.my

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Banyan Tree KL

The Banyan Tree Spa boasts traditional Asian healing therapies with signature treatments, full-body massages and facials. Spoil yourself with the Royal Banyan to experience the best Eastern and Western massage techniques to improve blood circulation and ease muscle aches. Check out for more info here.

What to book: Royal Banyan

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Contact: 03-2113-1888 / email: spa-kl@banyantree.com

Hero & Featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental KL