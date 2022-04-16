Use and benefits of hazelnut oil for stronger, healthier hair

Whether you’re an experienced hair expert or on a hair journey, you’ve probably heard how helpful oils are for the hair. One of the most popular oils for hair is hazelnut oil. Read on to know how this incredible ingredient works and how it will restore your hair to its glory.

Everything to know about hazelnut oil for hair

The oil, which is extracted from hazelnuts, has a rich combination of fatty acids, proteins, and vitamins, making it an excellent hydrating ingredient for all hair types. Hazelnut oil, which contains linoleic acid, which minimises water loss owing to its fatty acid qualities, can relieve dry scalps, restore dry and brittle ends, control frizz, and leave hair feeling smooth and lightweight when applied topically.

Benefits of hazelnut oil for hair

If your hair needs deep conditioning, hydration, or extra nourishment for dry and frizzy strands, hazelnut oil may be precisely what you’re looking for.

Encourages a healthy scalp

Because of its ability to retain moisture, hazelnut oil helps in the creation of an ideal environment for your hair and scalp to grow. It’s one of the best for your scalp’s health since it’s high in vitamin E, which can be found in hazelnuts. It feeds hair follicles, promoting better and stronger hair growth, and it also aids in the production of collagen and healthier skin cells.

Beneficial for colour-treated hair

The dryness is alleviated by the use of hazelnut oil. According to experts, since it includes fatty acids, proteins, and vitamins, its major advantages are to provide moisture to the hair and scalp. Because it is one of the oils that penetrate the hair shaft, it is extremely nutritious, and the hair will be softer and stronger as a result. It works well on colour-treated hair to combat the drying effects of excessive colouring.

Provides UV protection

Experts say that hazelnut oil provides UV protection for the scalp and hair due to its high tannin saturation, since the ingredient is strong in antioxidants that protect the skin and scalp from free radical damage, allowing the oil to function as a barrier.

How to use it on hair?

Hydrating treatment

For those who notice their hair becoming dry and brittle, pour the oil into a spray/misting bottle and treat the hair and roots as needed.

Pre-shampoo

You should apply the oil to your hair strands at least one hour before washing. This reduces the quantity of water absorbed by the hair and hence the risk of damage.

Overnight conditioner

Pure hazelnut oil can be used if your scalp is dry and itchy. Massage it into your scalp and let it sit overnight to absorb and condition.

