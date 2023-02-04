10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas that you’ll fall in love with

It doesn’t matter whether you’re single or in a relationship, you deserve a date at the nail salon this February. Here are our favourite Valentine’s Day nail art ideas to try.
Ah, Valentine’s Day. A sad day for some, a romantic occasion for others. There’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is one of the most commercialised days of the year, and also one of the fussiest. Flowers, chocolates, dinners, events: there’s so much happening on Valentine’s Day.
For those who prefer to take the party to their beauty routine, getting a Valentine’s Day manicure is a fabulous fit. Whether you go literal with big red and pink hearts, or you add a few sparkling notes to your regular French mani, there’s so much fun to be had with nail art on Valentine’s Day. To inspire, bookmark some of our favourite ideas below, and share the love.