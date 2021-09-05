We are obsessed with these new fragrances for men

From Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 and Burberry Hero to Frédéric Malle’s new Synthetic Jungle, these are the latest fragrances for men that take our senses to far-flung places.
Despite staying at home and inevitably working from home, I (admittedly) wear perfume everyday because why not? It is an instant perk-me-up moment and a euphoria that you can experience almost instantly with just one or two spritz — much like lighting up scented candles.
It is a form of therapy, allowing your senses to relax as you indulge and immerse in your favourite notes throughout the day. Every spritz is like five minutes of perfect tunes as your mind travels to lavender fields in France and the bamboo forest in Japan. If you like something extremely green and fresh, check out Frédéric Malle’s new Synthetic Jungle. For something fresh yet warm, the new Sauvage Elixir and Calvin Klein Defy are there to impress. Most importantly, choose a scent that grows on you.
We’ve put together a list of our latest obsessions — these new fragrances for men are all-day scents that you’d want to fall in love with.
For Riccardo Tisci’s first men’s fragrance for Burberry, he wanted to create a fragrance that captures modern masculinity with a duality between strength and sensitivity. The campaign features a man in search of freedom and personal transformation with his primal human and animal instinct in the equation. The powerful message is delivered through Adam Driver’s athleticism, paired with a horse bursting through the coastline. The narrative is interpreted perfectly in Burberry Hero, a horse’s hoof inspired angular shaped bottle engraved with the Burberry logo. An enlightening sweetness hits the nose as the fragrance flaunts accents of sparkling bergamot, with juniper and black pepper. It is vibrant and captivating with warm cedarwood in its heart.
Frais et vert! The first spritz of the new Frédéric Malle Synthetic Jungle by Anne Flipo is an emancipation of floral green notes — surprisingly refreshing. A fragrance that is not defined by gender, the latest Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle is a representation of nature through and through. An ode to cult perfumes of the 1970s, Synthetic Jungle is bright and lush, mysterious and provocative. The new green accord of chypre along with basil, is recomposed with a bouquet of hyacinth, lily of the valley, natural jasmine, and ylang ylang oil. A note of synthetic black currant and styralyl acetate brings a contemporary nuance to the scent. The dreamlike verdancy is elevated with patchouli oil to link the vegetal and human — leaving you deeply rooted in the romance of furling fronds and blooming blossoms on your skin. Monsieur Frédéric Malle adds: “Perfume becomes interesting the moment chemistry comes in.”
In celebration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, the house unveils a new scent that reflects its modern yet timeless codes. A new addition to The Alchemist’s Garden collection, 1921 Eau de Parfum is designed around the distinctive neroli floor and blended with the Limone Cedrato fruit from Florence to honour the beautiful city where Gucci was born a century ago. The orange Neroli blossoms heighten the floral and sweet notes of the fragrance, leaving a body of equal parts intense and subtle; with a fizzy, green edge. Sparkling zesty freshness of the Limone Cdrato leaves a lasting, lingering impression. At the end, a rich and enduring earthiness surfaces thanks to the Oakmoss — leaving a signature note that justifies 1921 as a genderless scent for all seasons. The emblematic transparent green glass also pays homage to Gucci’s iconic colour, festooned with intricate Gucci lettering and ornamental decor in gold.
Calvin Klein Defy is all about embracing a new journey of defiance, while exploring authentic truths and the contrasts within. Self-reflecting, the fragrance introduces an addictive blend of citrus accented by crisp Bergamot and fresh Lavender Absolute. With body warmth, the texture turns rugged and more sensual thanks to the star ingredient, Vetiver Oil that is responsibly sourced from Haiti – providing a vibrant earthiness and body to the perfume’s amber notes. With time, this all-day scent remains fresh with hints of light wood throughout the day.
Although is it described to be ultra-potent, the new Sauvage Elixir is not a scent that’s overpowering or gets you into a tizzy. It is a reinterpretation of ‘freshness’, fronting the essence of wild lavender from the Bleu Provence. Opening with a fresh scent, notes of hay and vanilla entail. At the heart, warm woody tones open up to patchouli and frankincense with delicious hints of liquorice. It is an intoxicating scent with spiced freshness that never let go.
In the spirit of sports and its power to unite, BOSS Bottled United Limited Edition Eau de Perfume is an olfactive encapsulation of an inner-city football pitch. It is a sporty scent that combines the freshness of the outdoors with the urban warmth of woody notes inspired by the most intense of joyful moments in sports. Wild Buchu leaf notes open an invigorating game and are energised by fresh spearmint. Sensual and warm woody accents round up the fragrance — leaving you with sensuality and strength on the skin.
