We are obsessed with these new fragrances for men

From Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 and Burberry Hero to Frédéric Malle’s new Synthetic Jungle, these are the latest fragrances for men that take our senses to far-flung places.

Despite staying at home and inevitably working from home, I (admittedly) wear perfume everyday because why not? It is an instant perk-me-up moment and a euphoria that you can experience almost instantly with just one or two spritz — much like lighting up scented candles.

It is a form of therapy, allowing your senses to relax as you indulge and immerse in your favourite notes throughout the day. Every spritz is like five minutes of perfect tunes as your mind travels to lavender fields in France and the bamboo forest in Japan. If you like something extremely green and fresh, check out Frédéric Malle’s new Synthetic Jungle. For something fresh yet warm, the new Sauvage Elixir and Calvin Klein Defy are there to impress. Most importantly, choose a scent that grows on you.

We’ve put together a list of our latest obsessions — these new fragrances for men are all-day scents that you’d want to fall in love with.