Here’s where you can purchase Harry Styles’ Pleasing in Malaysia

Heads up, Harry Styles fans. You’re going to be pleased with his latest venture.

Rumours have been rife about a potential beauty drop by the Watermelon Sugar singer, but if you dismissed it as but a dream back then, you weren’t alone. Turns out, though, that he did manage to find the time between red carpet appearances, concerts and movie sets, and the result is, quite literally, Pleasing.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing: what to expect

Designed “to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries,” Pleasing is Harry Style’s new beauty venture and launched just yesterday with its first drop called “Perfect Pearl”, which sees a set of four nail polishes, and two skincare products.





The Perfect Polish Set (RM286) includes four shades in Inky Pearl, Granny’s Pink Pearls, Perfect Pearl, and Pearly Tops. The last two are available separately or within the entire set, but to be honest, it’s just a matter of whichever you can get your hands on first. The polishes come in a mix of glossy and matte for a myriad of looks.

The Pleasing Pen (RM132) might sound proper kinky to the dirty mind but is a dual-ended potent eye and lip serum, both delivered with the help of cooling steel rollers. A hybrid eye gel comes formulated with natural lingonberry, okra, and hyaluronic acid that hydrates and revitalises the eye area. At the same time, the demi-matte lip oil soothes and replenishes with marshmallow extract and olive oil-derived squalane.

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum (RM154) is also a hydrating formula delivered via unique pearl capsules that dissolve into a transparent formula. Expect ingredients like beta-glucan and vitamin B in this one, as well as a glossy finish on your face. The ingredients in Pleasing’s formulas are said vegan and sustainably sourced.

Where can I shop Pleasing in Malaysia?

Pleasing is available online here and ships to Malaysia within 5 business days once an order is placed. International shipments are subject to customs clearance procedures which can cause delays. All pre-orders are open now and will ship the week of 29 November 2021.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore