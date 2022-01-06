Your ultimate guide to the best Chinese New Year-themed beauty essentials

Looking for a gift for the beauty enthusiasts in your life this Chinese New Year? You’ve come to the right place.

Chinese New Year 2022 is coming soon, and we’re super excited for this year’s range of beauty products in line with the Year of the Tiger and Lunar New Year theme.

The Tiger is the ultimate king of all beasts in China – and the zodiac sign symbolises strength, defeating evils, and bravery. What better way to gift someone born in the Year of the Tiger with a unique Tiger or CNY-themed beauty gift set that reminds them of these admirable virtues?

It’s no doubt been a difficult past couple of years, but the Tiger reminds us to be strong in the face of adversity and be courageous for whatever new obstacles (or strains) are around the corner. We’ve survived the challenges that the pandemic has brought us so far, and in 2022, we look forward to better things to come as we embody the Tiger’s strong will and killer instincts.

Besides Chinese New Year themed gift sets, we’ve also included new beauty products that have just hit the shelves so you can look and feel your ultimate best this year. Whether it’s a gift to yourself or a loved one, you’ll radiate positivity, courage and strength during the Year of the Tiger with these new beauty and skincare drops.

From golden shimmery Tiger bath bombs to essences, these Chinese New Year gifts will be memorable and valuable as we prepare for the festivities.

Here is your ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2022 beauty gift shopping:

