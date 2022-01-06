Your ultimate guide to the best Chinese New Year-themed beauty essentials

Looking for a gift for the beauty enthusiasts in your life this Chinese New Year? You’ve come to the right place.
Chinese New Year 2022 is coming soon, and we’re super excited for this year’s range of beauty products in line with the Year of the Tiger and Lunar New Year theme.
The Tiger is the ultimate king of all beasts in China – and the zodiac sign symbolises strength, defeating evils, and bravery. What better way to gift someone born in the Year of the Tiger with a unique Tiger or CNY-themed beauty gift set that reminds them of these admirable virtues?
It’s no doubt been a difficult past couple of years, but the Tiger reminds us to be strong in the face of adversity and be courageous for whatever new obstacles (or strains) are around the corner. We’ve survived the challenges that the pandemic has brought us so far, and in 2022, we look forward to better things to come as we embody the Tiger’s strong will and killer instincts.
Besides Chinese New Year themed gift sets, we’ve also included new beauty products that have just hit the shelves so you can look and feel your ultimate best this year. Whether it’s a gift to yourself or a loved one, you’ll radiate positivity, courage and strength during the Year of the Tiger with these new beauty and skincare drops.
From golden shimmery Tiger bath bombs to essences, these Chinese New Year gifts will be memorable and valuable as we prepare for the festivities.
Here is your ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2022 beauty gift shopping:
Pay homage to the eternal colour of prosperity – red – with this year’s Gucci Beauty’s limited-edition Rouge à Lèvres Voile collection. The trio of newly designed red lipsticks includes two existing Rouge à Lèvres Voile shades of red: the House’s emblematic 25* Goldie Red, and 203 Mildred Rosewood, a soft and romantic red with flattering pink undertones. The limited-edition shade designed specifically for year’s collection is 520 Marina Scarlet, a festive red with rich orange undertones. The lipstick’s porcelain effect ivory lacquered tube has been given a makeover with a vintage-inspired design featuring blue roses and finished with a gold ribbed metal bottom.
A sheer lipstick with a luminous finish, Rouge à Lèvres Voile also offers a pop of colour when applied to the lips or cheeks. The moisturising formula was created with a combination of oils to glide on smoothly for a comfortable and lightweight finish that can be blended and layered for different results.
Limited-Edition Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Voile will be available at Gucci Beauty KLCC store, Gucci Beauty boutique at MidValley and Gucci Beauty counter at Sogo Southkey from 7th January. The collection is also available in Sephora Malaysia.
For skincare lovers, this limited-edition PITERA™ Essence by SK-II is the perfect choice for a Chinese New Year gift. Inspired by the courage, power and strength of the tiger, the limited-edition design includes the bold statement behind SK-II’s brand purpose and mantra – “Destiny is not a matter of Chance, is a matter of Choice”.
What exactly is PITERA™? According to the website, it’s a natural bio-ingredient containing over 50 micro-nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids and organic acids to help condition skin’s natural functions. The limited-edition PITERA™ Essence by SK-II gift pack also comes with Facial Treatment Cleanser 20g, Facial Treatment Clear Lotion 30ml, and SKINPOWER Airy Milky Lotion 15g, priced at RM 759.
LUSH is celebrating The Year of the Tiger with themed products that will make adorable Chinese New Year gifts. The Lucky Tiger Bath Bomb in an auspicious gold colour releases uplifting Brazilian Orange Oil when immersed in water, along with other energizing ingredients such as Dark Sumatran Patchouli Oil. There’s also the Lucky Tiger Knot Wrap made from 100% organic cotton for you to complete the gift by wrapping up the Bath Bomb or other treats. The design was inspired by traditional Thai Sak Yant tattoos that use the tiger as a symbolism of strength, protection and good luck.
The LUSH Lunar New Year’s 2022 collection will be available on the website on 14th January 2022 and 15th January 2022 at all LUSH stores.
The cult favourite Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels is back with a luxurious new look. Elegant yet bold, the limited-edition pack is decked out in auspicious red and gold that almost resembles a money packet. Ideal for any beauty enthusiast, the peel pads are a two-step daily treatment formulated with acids, vitamins and antioxidants to combat dry, dull skin. In addition, it helps minimise your pores, fade fine lines and even out the skin. Each box comes with 30 treatments, including five bonus treatments. For better results, apply this daily or twice a week. Massage Step 1 onto clean, dry skin until the pad is dry and wait two minutes before repeating with Step 2.
The Dr. Dennis Gross Limited-Edition Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels are available at Sephora in-stores and sephora.my on 27 January 2022.
Dior invites you to discover the blooming collection crafted only for this Lunar New Year. This year, the Dior tiger will bring you strength and luck as he roams around the blooming garden. The collection includes the Rouge Dior Lunar New Year Limited Edition lipstick (RM158). The iconic Rouge Dior lipstick is meticulously sealed, then tucked into a case enhanced with a Toile de Jouy pattern inspired by revisited 18th-century textile archives. The refillable Rouge Dior lipstick is part of the eco-design approach of the House of Dior so you can insert your refill into the tube once the stick is finished.
Other offerings under this collection include a gift pack of four refillable lipsticks and one universal Lip Balm (RM790), Dior Prestige La Créme Texture Essentiale Lunar New Year Limited Edition (RM1400), and selected fragrances.