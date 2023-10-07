Best anti-dandruff shampoos for a squeaky-clean scalp

Dandruff, perhaps, is the most common, yet the most difficult problem to tackle when it comes to scalp and hair health. Those white flakes that shed from your scalp can be a real concern, especially when they appear on your hair, clothes, and in extreme cases, on eyebrows and skin. While managing dandruff can be tricky, proper awareness, right medication and the use of specially formulated anti-dandruff shampoos can take you a long way in tackling the condition.

Easy to use at home, these shampoos are formulated with active ingredients that combat dandruff and also delay the recurrence of this irksome condition.

What is dandruff?

Dandruff is a condition that leads to the buildup of dry and flaky skin on the scalp. It is caused due to excess oil production and can also be triggered because of an overgrowth of Malassezia yeast on the scalp.

Severe cases of dandruff can cause itching, irritation and redness if left untreated for long. So, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist if your condition is unmanageable.

Dandruff or dry scalp?

Dandruff is often confused with dry scalp, another condition that occurs when your scalp cannot hold enough moisture. While dandruff flakes are generally large, oily and appear yellowish, a dry scalp condition is characterised by smaller and white flakes on the scalp, according to Healthline.

How do anti-dandruff shampoos work?

Anti-dandruff shampoos have fine cleansing properties. They clean the scalp by removing the build-up of flakes as well as providing ample moisturisation to the scalp, delaying the recurrence of flakes.

Anti-dandruff shampoos should be applied on the scalp and massaged well using the fingertips. It is best to leave the product on the scalp for two to three minutes before washing it off, as the active ingredients can take a few minutes to release and interact with the scalp.

Formulated with ingredients like ketoconazole, selenium sulfide and zinc pyrithione, these shampoos aid in killing the fungus present on the scalp.