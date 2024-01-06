facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Hair > Tresses’ treasure trove: Best homemade oils for lush hair growth
Tresses’ treasure trove: Best homemade oils for lush hair growth
Beauty & Grooming
06 Jan 2024 10:00 AM

Tresses’ treasure trove: Best homemade oils for lush hair growth

Anushka Narula

In the pursuit of luscious locks, the world has often turned to nature’s bounty. Amidst the myriad of products claiming miraculous results, homemade oils stand out as potent elixirs for nurturing and enhancing hair health. Harnessing the power of natural ingredients, these concoctions offer a holistic approach to promoting hair growth, vitality, and strength. Let’s delve into the best homemade oils renowned for their remarkable benefits in nurturing hair growth.

What makes homemade oils special?

Homemade oils are crafted from pure, natural ingredients, free from synthetic additives or harsh chemicals. They boast a rich concentration of nutrients, vitamins, and fatty acids essential for nourishing the scalp and hair follicles. These oils penetrate deeply, aiding in moisture retention, improving blood circulation, and fortifying the hair shaft. Their versatility allows customisation to cater to various hair types and concerns, making them a cherished choice in hair care routines.

Nourishing homemade oils for hair growth and vitality

Image: Courtesy Unsplash

Curry Leaves and Coconut Oil

Curry leaves, abundant in crucial nutrients, antioxidants, and amino acids, fortify hair follicles, combating loss and preventing thinning while stimulating growth through beta-carotene and proteins. This blend, enriched with coconut oil’s penetrating properties, nurtures the scalp, fostering stronger follicles and healthier growth, offering a revitalising elixir for sustained hair vitality.

Requirements:

  • Fresh curry leaves (a handful)
  • Coconut oil (100 ml)

Preparation:

  1. Dry a handful of curry leaves under the sun for over two days to remove moisture effectively.
  2. Boil the dried curry leaves in 100 ml of coconut oil until the leaves turn slightly dark.
  3. Allow the mixture to cool down, and then strain out the leaves to obtain the infused oil.
  4. Massage this oil gently onto your scalp and hair, ensuring even distribution.

Peppermint and Almond Oil

Peppermint oil invigorates scalp circulation, enhancing blood flow for improved hair follicle health, while almond oil delivers vital nutrients, fortifying hair strength and imparting a lustrous shine, collectively promoting robust hair growth and vitality.

Requirements:

  • Peppermint oil (1 drop)
  • Almond oil (10–15 drops).

Preparation:

  1. Combine peppermint oil with almond oil and massage onto the scalp.
  2. Allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes before rinsing.

Kalonji Seeds and Olive Oil

Kalonji seeds, brimming with essential fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium, and vitamins A, B, and C, collaborate to fortify hair health, stimulating robust growth and repairing split ends when infused in hair oil like olive oil. This infusion deeply conditions strands, offering comprehensive nourishment for all hair types, fostering stronger, healthier locks from within.

Requirements:

  • Kalonji seeds (1 tablespoon)
  • Olive oil (as required)

Preparation:

  1. Grind a tablespoon of kalonji seeds into a fine powder.
  2. Place the powdered seeds in a bottle and add olive oil to cover the seeds entirely.
  3. Allow the mixture to infuse for a couple of days until the oil is infused with the seeds’ essence.
  4. Before application, gently heat a small amount of this infused oil and massage it into your scalp.

Rosemary, Argan, and Castor Oil Blend

This potent blend combines the benefits of three powerful oils. Rosemary oil stimulates hair follicles, promoting thicker, healthier hair while preventing hair loss and dandruff. Argan oil, rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, deeply hydrates, repairs damage, reduces frizz, and split ends. Castor oil strengthens follicles, promotes growth, and maintains a healthy scalp with its antibacterial properties.

Requirements:

  • Rosemary oil (single drop)
  • Castor oil (4-5 drops)
  • Argan oil (4-5 drops)

Preparation

  1. Combine rosemary, castor, and argan oils in a bowl.
  2. Apply this blend solely to the scalp to avoid tangles.
  3. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Black Seed Oil

Renowned for promoting scalp health and hair growth, black seeds (black cumin) possess anti-inflammatory properties that maintain a clean, healthy scalp. This oil prevents premature greying, limits hair loss, moisturises dry hair, and actively enhances hair growth.

Requirements:

  • Two handfuls of black cumin seeds
  • Five cups of water
  • Extra virgin olive oil (1 spoonful)

Preparation:

  1. Boil two handfuls of black cumin seeds in five cups of water for 10 minutes.
  2. Let the mixture cool, strain the liquid, and add a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.
  3. Store the concoction in a container for use.

Cedarwood and Hibiscus Oil

Cedarwood oil stimulates hair follicles, promoting thicker and healthier hair while balancing scalp oil production to reduce dandruff and dryness. Hibiscus oil nourishes hair follicles, encouraging strong and lustrous hair growth. Combined, these oils create a potent blend that not only stimulates hair growth but also enhances hair and scalp health, improving texture and vitality with regular use.

Requirements:

  • Cedarwood oil (single drop)
  • Hibiscus oil (8–10 drops)

Preparation:

  1. Mix a few drops of Cedarwood essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil.
  2. Add a few drops of Hibiscus oil to the blend.
  3. Massage the oil into the scalp and hair, leaving it on for a few hours or overnight before washing it out.

Nature’s treasury holds an abundance of remedies for nurturing our hair. Homemade oils, crafted from pure ingredients, offer a natural and effective solution for fostering hair growth and maintaining its health. Their versatility caters to a myriad of hair types and concerns, making them a cherished addition to any hair care regimen. Embrace these homemade elixirs and unlock the beauty and vitality of your locks the natural way.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • Which homemade oil is best for hair growth?

There isn’t a single “best” oil as effectiveness can vary depending on individual hair types and needs. However, some popular oils known for stimulating hair growth include coconut oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, and rosemary oil.

  • What are 5 oils for natural hair growth?

Several oils are reputed for promoting natural hair growth: Coconut oil, Castor oil, Jojoba oil, Argan oil, Rosemary oil, etc.

  • Which natural oil grows hair fastest?

Castor oil is often recognized as a natural oil that may stimulate hair growth at a faster rate due to its high ricinoleic acid content. It’s known to nourish hair follicles and promote growth when used regularly.

  • What are the 7 ingredients for hair oil?

Hair oils can consist of various ingredients, but seven commonly found ones include: carrier oils (like coconut, argan, jojoba) provide the base, while essential oils (such as lavender, rosemary, peppermint) infuse therapeutic properties. Herbs like hibiscus, amla, or fenugreek complement by nourishing the scalp. Vitamin E oil, aloe vera gel, and neem oil are often added for their enriching and soothing effects, creating a comprehensive blend for healthier hair.

Hair growth oils homemade oils for hair growth DIY hair growth oils
Tresses’ treasure trove: Best homemade oils for lush hair growth

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.