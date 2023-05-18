Dyson blows us away with its ‘Flyaway Smoother’ attachment

Dyson is on a roll. Fresh from the announcement of the Airstrait™ straightener, the king of air manipulation releases yet another revolutionary product in hairstyling. Meet the brand’s all-new Dyson Flyaway Smoother.

Say goodbye to bad hair days and say hello to Dyson’s Flyaway Smoother! The gadget tames those pesky flyaways for salon grade hairstyling — all from the comfort of your own home. Yes, the process of getting the perfect hairstyle might be annoying at times. However, upon closer inspection, the effort clearly produces desirable results.

What it’s all about

In the pursuit of innovation, Dyson combines both the ‘Flyaway’ and ‘Smoothing’ attachments. These two items came with previous models and are now made into a two-in-one combo. Regarded as the first brush attachment engineered for the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, the Flyaway Smoother is designed to make styling a breeze.

Dyson takes inspiration from the Airwrap™ multi-styler attachments harnessing the horsepower of the Dyson digital motor V9 to produce precisely angled airflow to style and dry simultaneously. Once styled with the Smoothing mode, users are able to switch to Flyaway mode in just one click!

How it works

The Coanda effect, a phenomenon associated with airflow, is what gives the Flyaway Smoother its magic. The Coanda effect occurs when a high-speed jet of air crosses a surface and, as a result of pressure changes, binds to the surface. Flyaways are simultaneously smoothed, dried, and tucked away by the attachment as the wind captures and draws hair to it.

“Our mission is to develop products for all hair types, delivering versatile styles, all while reducing extreme heat damage,” says John McGarva, Head of Hair Care Design Engineering. “The new Flyaway Smoother is engineered to provide fast, smooth styles from wet to dry, all in one attachment. Taking advantage of the Coanda effect, the attachment is also able to tuck in and hide flyaways, replicating the techniques used by professionals in salons.”

The Dyson ‘Flyaway Smoother’ attachment will be included with new Supersonic™ purchased from 18 May 2023. Available in all Dyson demo stores worldwide.