Harness the power of hibiscus for healthy tresses

Revered in Ayurveda, the age-old tradition of using hibiscus has found a place in modern hair care routines, too. Naturally produced, chemical-free and loaded with benefits, products containing this miracle herb help transform your hair and nurture it in a gentle, yet effective way.

With modern science enabling you to harness the goodness of hibiscus without having to extract it yourself, you can make it a part of your daily hair care routine with much ease. From shampoos to serums, you can find a wide array of hibiscus products in the market.

What are the benefits of hibiscus hair products?

Hibiscus rosa-sinensis is a perennial shrub that belongs to the Malvaceae family. Often referred to in Ayurvedic and Chinese texts, hibiscus has medicinal properties that help you get thick, lustrous hair. Both the leaves and petals of the shrub are widely used in hair care. It is loaded with vitamin C and mucilage fibre that promotes hair growth.

The extract of hibiscus leaves and flowers nourishes your hair and provides a soft texture. According to Healthline, it is also rich in flavonoids, phenolic acids, and organic acids that act as antioxidants.

Other important benefits:

The high amount of mucilage present in its leaves makes it an excellent scalp moisturiser and keeps your strands nourished.

makes it an excellent scalp moisturiser and keeps your strands nourished. It contains amino acids that stimulate follicles, producing keratin and aiding hair growth.

The leaf extract assists in maintaining the optimal pH equilibrium of your hair while also providing relief to your scalp.

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it helps combat premature greying and boosts the natural colour of your hair.

How to use it for hair growth

There are numerous ways to include hibiscus in your hair care regimen. You can switch your regular shampoos to hibiscus shampoos. Additionally, you can incorporate traditional oils infused with the benefits of hibiscus into your hair oiling routine. For further hydration, you can use hibiscus masks and serums.

Best hibiscus products for nourished hair

Hibiscus shampoos

Hibiscus shampoos deeply cleanse the scalp while also reducing hair fall. They are mostly free of chemicals like parabens and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), making them ideal for a gentle hair-cleansing routine. Additionally, these shampoos provide ample moisture to your hair, which makes them perfect for individuals with low-porosity hair and those following the CGM routine.

Hibiscus powder

A fine powder made of hibiscus flowers acts as a great scalp-cleansing agent and strengthens hair roots. Hibiscus powder can also be mixed with other herbal ingredients like Indian gooseberries, shikakai (soap pod) and curry leaves to nourish your hair.

Hair oil

The benefits of hibiscus are perhaps best harnessed as oils. These hair oils are prepared using the traditional method, which involves adding freshly ground leaves and flowers to boiling coconut oil and blending them to perfection, in the traditional method of preparing the oil. Authentic oils are commonly believed to be a powerhouse of amino acids, which produce keratin.

According to Healthline, it can stimulate hair growth along with preventing hair breakage.

Conditioners

You can also incorporate hibiscus in your hair care routine as a conditioner. Good hibiscus conditioners can add lustre to your hair. It can strengthen your hair strands with a protective coating and help hair stay hydrated and non-frizzy for prolonged periods.

Hibiscus serum

Serums infused with the goodness of hibiscus are great for protecting your hair during a busy schedule or while travelling. They coat your hair and help you manage your tresses. You can also apply serum post-shampooing and conditioning to lock in the benefits and obtain glossy strands.

Hibiscus masks

Masks infused with hibiscus can nourish and deep-condition your strands. It can add natural shine and also help darken your hair colour naturally. Additionally, it keeps your scalp cool and clean.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is hibiscus good for hair?

Yes, it nourishes your hair well. It promotes hair growth while also gently cleansing your scalp.

– How can we use hibiscus for hair growth?

The goodness of hibiscus can be incorporated into your haircare routine in the form of shampoos, oils, conditioners, powders, masks and serums.

–What are the medicinal uses of hibiscus for hair?

The medicinal properties and benefits of the plant for hair health are noted in multiple Ayurvedic and Chinese texts. It is known to strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and prevent hair fall.